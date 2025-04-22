Diamond & Ruby Raffle – $4K Earrings for Just $5!

Support a great cause and treat yourself to something luxurious! 💎 For just $5 a ticket, you’ll be entered to win a stunning pair of earrings featuring REAL accent diamonds and rubies—appraised at $4,057! 💫 🎟️ Buy as many tickets as you’d like—the more you grab, the better your chances! 📅 Raffle ends May 30th 📺 Winner will be announced LIVE on May 31st! ✨ Special thanks to Ranch Road Jewelry 📍1400 E. Whitestone Blvd, Suite 600, Cedar Park, TX 78613 for donating this incredible piece! Good luck and thank you for supporting The Healing Project! ❤️

