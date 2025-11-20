The Healing Skills Collective

Community Access
Free

For individuals experiencing financial hardship.


We have six spots available for this group.

Includes:

  • Access to support groups and community workshops
  • All learning materials
  • Optional facilitator check-ins

This tier is fully funded by donors.

Supporter Tier
$100

A low-cost contribution that helps sustain our programs while keeping access open to all.

Ideal for:

  • Students
  • Individuals in transition
  • Anyone who can contribute modestly

Your support helps keep our Free Tier available.

Sustainer Tier
$200

Covers approximately half the cost of running a full group series.

Best for individuals who:

  • Are financially steady
  • Want to invest in community healing
  • Prefer to help expand capacity for those unable to pay

Your contribution directly funds additional scholarships.

Champion Tier
$400

This tier covers the full cost of a participant’s spot. 

Ideal for:

  • Donors who want to “pay it forward”
  • Community members invested in long-term mental-health access
  • Those looking to make a high-impact contribution

This tier allows us to offer free and low-cost programming to more people.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!