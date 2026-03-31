The Healing Table

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About this event
Your place is already prepared. Come sit, breathe, and be poured into during this faith-centered gathering created to nurture your mind, heart, and spirit.
At this table, we honor the truth that every woman carries a story, and within many of those stories are books waiting to be born. Through guided reflection and intentional conversation, we will begin to give voice to what has been held inside, because your story deserves to be heard.
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