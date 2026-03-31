Focus Faith & Mental Health INC

Hosted by

Focus Faith & Mental Health INC

About this event

The Healing Table

6737 Bill Carruth Pkwy

Hiram, GA 30141, USA

A Seat at the Table
$25

Your place is already prepared. Come sit, breathe, and be poured into during this faith-centered gathering created to nurture your mind, heart, and spirit.


At this table, we honor the truth that every woman carries a story, and within many of those stories are books waiting to be born. Through guided reflection and intentional conversation, we will begin to give voice to what has been held inside, because your story deserves to be heard.


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