May 9, 2026 HEALTHY DOG TREAT CLASS

About this event
The full Healthy Pet Kitchen Experience
✔️ Everything included in Early Bird
✔️ Hands-on learning + live demonstrations
✔️ Holistic wellness education
✔️ Take-home meals, treats & guides
👉 This is our most popular option.
Upgrade your experience + take home even more value
✔️ Everything in General Admission
✔️ Priority seating (front row / closest to kitchen)
✔️ First access during hands-on cooking
✔️ EXTRA take-home portions (food + treats)
✔️ Exclusive VIP-only recipe pack
✔️ Priority Q&A + personalized guidance
✔️ Bonus: “Pet Longevity Starter Kit” (guide + recommendations)
✔️ Expanded recipes (meals + treats)
✔️ Supplement recommendations
✔️ Daily wellness routines
✔️ Ingredient shopping list
👉 Perfect for continuing what you learn at home
$
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