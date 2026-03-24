Healing Through Action

Hosted by

Healing Through Action

About this event

May 9, 2026 HEALTHY DOG TREAT CLASS

4201 Main St

Houston, TX 77002, USA

🐾 General Admission (start 10:01 AM, April 12, 2026)
$97

The full Healthy Pet Kitchen Experience

✔️ Everything included in Early Bird
✔️ Hands-on learning + live demonstrations
✔️ Holistic wellness education
✔️ Take-home meals, treats & guides

👉 This is our most popular option.

💎 VIP Experience – LIMITED
$147

Upgrade your experience + take home even more value

✔️ Everything in General Admission
✔️ Priority seating (front row / closest to kitchen)
✔️ First access during hands-on cooking
✔️ EXTRA take-home portions (food + treats)
✔️ Exclusive VIP-only recipe pack
✔️ Priority Q&A + personalized guidance
✔️ Bonus: “Pet Longevity Starter Kit” (guide + recommendations)

📘 Pet Longevity Recipe & Wellness Guide
$27

Optional Add-On (Highly Recommended)

📘 Pet Longevity Recipe & Wellness Guide

✔️ Expanded recipes (meals + treats)
✔️ Supplement recommendations
✔️ Daily wellness routines
✔️ Ingredient shopping list

👉 Perfect for continuing what you learn at home

LUNCH SPONSOR
$3,500
CONTIINENTAL BREAKFAST SPONSOR
$2,500
MID-AFTERNOON REFRESHMENTS
$1,500
PRINTING SPONSOR
$1,500
GIFT BAG SPONSOR
$1,500
DOG TREAT INGREDIENTS SPONSOR
$1,000
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