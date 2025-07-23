The Heart Collective's Silent Auction

Ready to launch your dream business or finally get the support you need? This 50-minute private coaching session with Sonya Mehta is designed to help you take your next strategic leap to start or grow your soul-aligned business. Whether you're dreaming up your first offering, navigating overwhelm, or wondering if it's time to hire a virtual assistant, Sonya will help you clarify your goals and design the right systems to move forward with confidence.



Expect personalized support, tangible takeaways, and an empowering space to vision and plan. You’ll walk away with a clear roadmap, resources to get started, and recommendations tailored to where you are in your journey.



Learn more about Sonya’s work at www.sonyamehta.co