The Heart Collective's Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
1-hour legal consultation with Joshua Kappel, a lawyer who specializes in business, psychedelics and other alternative substances, and policy. He advises a wide range of individuals, including legacy healers, start-ups, nonprofits, campaigns, B Corps, and multi-national corporations. He is licensed in California and Colorado. https://vicentellp.com/people/josh-kappel/
Starting bid
In this powerful 2-hour journey, we’ll combine Internal Family Systems, Breathwork, Somatic Coaching, and Bodywork to help you understand and shift a recurring pattern in your life. You’ll leave with deep insight, felt healing, and a personalized toolkit for lasting change.
I didn’t add an image, just send them my website:
ianstratton.me
Starting bid
A 60min intro to Human Design through the lens of your unique chart.
I bring in my background as an intimacy coach, so we’ll also touch on how to make decisions in relationships and on the specific gifts of your sacral center (my sweet spot).
Couples can come together for a joint chart reading 🤍
Starting bid
I coach individuals - mostly, but not exclusively men - in the areas of intimacy, emotional intelligence, abundance and purpose. I mostly work with corporate teams but thought it would be fun to offer to my BM community. My website is pretty out of date, but is here: pietervw.com.
Starting bid
Museum quality print or archival paper.
Starting bid
Ready to launch your dream business or finally get the support you need? This 50-minute private coaching session with Sonya Mehta is designed to help you take your next strategic leap to start or grow your soul-aligned business. Whether you're dreaming up your first offering, navigating overwhelm, or wondering if it's time to hire a virtual assistant, Sonya will help you clarify your goals and design the right systems to move forward with confidence.
Expect personalized support, tangible takeaways, and an empowering space to vision and plan. You’ll walk away with a clear roadmap, resources to get started, and recommendations tailored to where you are in your journey.
Learn more about Sonya’s work at www.sonyamehta.co
Starting bid
7'10", quad fin, some damage and repairs made, small repairs needed. Originally an $800 board custom shaped for me by Santa Cruz legend surf board shaper Joey Thomas. Good for an advanced beginner or intermediate surfer. Great board, shred it!
Starting bid
We'll start the day with a trip to the farmer's market to pick some of the best produce and then we'll make some fun vegetarian recipes playing with spice, seasoning, flavor combinations, etc.
Expect to make spiced roasted tahini maple carrots, an herbacious stone fruit salad, or something else. We'll talk about how to get inspiration and think about flavor in the composition of unique dishes.
Starting bid
Join the unreal housewives for an evening of care and decadence at the Unreal House in Oakland. We will serve up a 3-course candlelit dinner for 4 people, dressed up extra cute, and unwind together with tea and great conversation.
Starting bid
Two options, bidder's choice:
A vibey, cozy evening watching Adult Swim cartoons
-OR-
An actual swim lesson in a (bay area) pool of your choice
Starting bid
(2x) 8.5"x11" Nude art print, randomly selected from this body of work: https://www.nayelygonzalez.com/
Starting bid
Fantasizing about a threesome, but worried about the "What ifs"? As a professional threesome facilitator, I will happily coach you and provide guidance for your adventure!
What to expect: 60min coaching via video call.
Learn more about me at https://elaine-love.com.
Starting bid
Entrepreneurship coaching - I’ll review and help you with your investor pitch
Starting bid
I create custom musical sets for journeys. I can help teach people to DJ and how to build music sets. 1 hour lesson - https://gehani.me, https://www.mixcloud.com/DJ_NORAI/
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