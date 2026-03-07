The HeART of the Journey June

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I want people to look at this painting and feel that it is okay to feel emotions.
This piece represents my journey because your love is never gone and they will always be there watching over you.
One thing I want you to notice is the emotions in the painting.
June, 11
Sister to Kian, a cancer warrior who will be forever remembered with so much love.
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