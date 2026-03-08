Maureen's Hope Foundation, Inc.

Hosted by

Maureen's Hope Foundation, Inc.

About this event

The HeART of the Journey McKenzie

Pick-up location

Mall, 305 Vine St # 7, Liverpool, NY 13088, USA

The Light Around Us item
The Light Around Us
$50

Starting bid

I want people to look at this painting and feel the warmth of the world even in periods of darkness.


The piece represents my journey because the statue of David is a huge inspiration in my personal journey with art I wanted to show that.


The one thing I want you to notice is the contrast between the darkness and warmth because life is about duality.


McKenzie Fuller, 17

Cancer Warrior

Amirah, 9

Sister of cancer warrior Daniel


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!