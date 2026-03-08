The HeART of the Journey McKenzie

I want people to look at this painting and feel the warmth of the world even in periods of darkness.





The piece represents my journey because the statue of David is a huge inspiration in my personal journey with art I wanted to show that.





The one thing I want you to notice is the contrast between the darkness and warmth because life is about duality.





McKenzie Fuller, 17

Cancer Warrior

Amirah, 9

Sister of cancer warrior Daniel



