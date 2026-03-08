The HeART of the Journey McKenzie

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About this event
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I want people to look at this painting and feel the warmth of the world even in periods of darkness.
The piece represents my journey because the statue of David is a huge inspiration in my personal journey with art I wanted to show that.
The one thing I want you to notice is the contrast between the darkness and warmth because life is about duality.
McKenzie Fuller, 17
Cancer Warrior
Amirah, 9
Sister of cancer warrior Daniel
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