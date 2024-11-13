The Heartland Difference 2025 Annual Luncheon

A $2,500 donation helps fund student programming, providing recovery support activities like yoga, art, music and other electives.
Includes:
-One table of 8 for you and your guests
-On-stage verbal recognition during luncheon
Gold Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
A $5,000 donation covers costs associated with student transporation and electives.
Includes:
-One table of 8 for you and your guests.
-On-stage verbal recognition during luncheon
-Prominent event signage with your name/logo
-Recognition on Heartland’s social media
Platinum Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
A $10,000 donation covers costs for one student to attend Heartland High School for one year.
Includes:
-One table of 8 for you and your guests.
-On-stage verbal recognition during luncheon
-Prominent event signage with your name/logo
-Recognition on Heartland’s social media
-Logo placement in all event PR and advertising
Graduate Sponsor
$20,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
A $20,000 donation covers costs for TWO students to attend Heartland High School for one year.
Includes:
-TWO tables of 8 for you and your guests.
-On-stage verbal recognition during luncheon
-Prominent event signage with your name/logo
-Recognition on Heartland’s social media
-Logo placement in all event PR and advertising
-Recognition via key media and on Heartland’s social media
Add a donation for Heartland High School
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!