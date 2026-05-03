The Hearts For Hope Foundation
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The Hearts For Hope Foundation

Hosted by

The Hearts For Hope Foundation

About this event

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The Hearts For Hope Foundation's 2026 Silent Auction

Pick-up location

50649 Central Industrial Dr, Shelby Township, MI 48315, USA

UGI PPF Protection item
UGI PPF Protection
$200

Starting bid

This package covers the most vulnerable parts of your vehicle, the front end, where all the damage happens. Rock chips, road debris, bugs… all of that hits here first.

Red Wings Suite item
Red Wings Suite
$200

Starting bid

A LUXURY SUITE AT ONE GAME DURING THE 2027 SEASON (INCLUDES FOOD AND DRINKS) REGULAR SEASON GAME, DATE TBD

Desmond Howard Signed Michigan Wolverine item
Desmond Howard Signed Michigan Wolverine
$200

Starting bid

Desmond Howard Signed Michigan Wolverines Framed Collectible Display.

4 Valet Attendants for 4 hours item
4 Valet Attendants for 4 hours
$100

Starting bid

VIP Valet Parking Experience 🚗

Enjoy premium valet service from CBJ Enterprises Inc. with 4 valet attendants for 4 hours — perfect for weddings, graduation parties, corporate events, private celebrations, and more.


✔ Professional valet staff
✔ Valid in Macomb or Oakland Counties
✔ Mutually agreeable date required
✔ Excludes holidays


Make your next event feel elevated, seamless, and stress-free.

Detroit Tigers VIP Game Experience for 2 & Autograph Photo item
Detroit Tigers VIP Game Experience for 2 & Autograph Photo
$100

Starting bid

Take yourself out to the ballgame in style! ⚾


Enjoy 2 tickets to the Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins game on June 9, 2026, featuring Section 122 Row G seating, parking included, and exclusive access to the Tiger Club Lounge.


Perfect for baseball fans, date night, client entertainment, or a memorable summer outing in Detroit. Every bid helps support Hearts for Hope Foundation and the local families we serve

$500 Zeppelin Cleaning Services Gift Card + Items item
$500 Zeppelin Cleaning Services Gift Card + Items
$100

Starting bid

Give your home the refresh it deserves with this $600 gift from Zeppelin Cleaning Services!

Use toward professional:


✔ Air Duct Cleaning
✔ Carpet Cleaning
✔ Upholstery Cleaning
✔ Tile & Grout Cleaning
✔ Water Damage Restoration


Perfect for homeowners looking to deep clean, restore, or freshen up their space. Expires December 31, 2026.

Fox Theatre VIP Show Experience item
Fox Theatre VIP Show Experience
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy an unforgettable night out at the iconic Fox Theatre in Detroit!


This package includes:
✔ 6 tickets in a Loge Level box
✔ One performance during the 2026–2027 season
✔ Complimentary parking pass
✔ Premium theatre experience at one of Detroit’s most historic venues


Show selection is based on availability and mutually agreed upon performance dates

Detroit Tigers Game for 4 item
Detroit Tigers Game for 4
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a fun day at Comerica Park with 4 tickets to a 2026 regular season Detroit Tigers game!


✔ 4 Detroit Tigers tickets
✔ Parking included
✔ Winner selects preferred game dates based on availability
✔ Great for families, friends, clients, or baseball fans


Experience America’s favorite pastime in the heart of Detroit

Ava Bella Aesthetics Luxury Self-Care Basket item
Ava Bella Aesthetics Luxury Self-Care Basket
$100

Starting bid

Treat yourself or someone special to the ultimate self-care experience with this luxury basket from Ava Bell Aesthetics!


Valued at $510, this beautiful package includes premium skincare products, beauty essentials, and aesthetic service offerings designed to help you relax, refresh, and feel your best.


Perfect for spa lovers, beauty enthusiasts, or anyone deserving a little pampering 💖

Painting with a Twist Private Party Package item
Painting with a Twist Private Party Package
$100

Starting bid

Gather your friends for a fun and creative night out with this $500 private party package from Painting with a Twist in Roseville!


✔ Private painting party for up to 10 guests
✔ Great for birthdays, girls’ nights, team outings, or celebrations
✔ No experience needed — just come ready to laugh, paint, and make memories
✔ Roseville, Michigan location


Subject to availability and reservation requirements. Additional guests or upgrades may incur extra charges.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!