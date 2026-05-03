The Hearts For Hope Foundation's 2026 Silent Auction

Take yourself out to the ballgame in style! ⚾



Enjoy 2 tickets to the Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins game on June 9, 2026, featuring Section 122 Row G seating, parking included, and exclusive access to the Tiger Club Lounge.





Perfect for baseball fans, date night, client entertainment, or a memorable summer outing in Detroit. Every bid helps support Hearts for Hope Foundation and the local families we serve