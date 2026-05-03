The Hearts For Hope Foundation's 2026 Silent Auction

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This package covers the most vulnerable parts of your vehicle, the front end, where all the damage happens. Rock chips, road debris, bugs… all of that hits here first.
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A LUXURY SUITE AT ONE GAME DURING THE 2027 SEASON (INCLUDES FOOD AND DRINKS) REGULAR SEASON GAME, DATE TBD
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Desmond Howard Signed Michigan Wolverines Framed Collectible Display.
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VIP Valet Parking Experience 🚗
Enjoy premium valet service from CBJ Enterprises Inc. with 4 valet attendants for 4 hours — perfect for weddings, graduation parties, corporate events, private celebrations, and more.
✔ Professional valet staff
✔ Valid in Macomb or Oakland Counties
✔ Mutually agreeable date required
✔ Excludes holidays
Make your next event feel elevated, seamless, and stress-free.
Starting bid
Take yourself out to the ballgame in style! ⚾
Enjoy 2 tickets to the Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins game on June 9, 2026, featuring Section 122 Row G seating, parking included, and exclusive access to the Tiger Club Lounge.
Perfect for baseball fans, date night, client entertainment, or a memorable summer outing in Detroit. Every bid helps support Hearts for Hope Foundation and the local families we serve
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Give your home the refresh it deserves with this $600 gift from Zeppelin Cleaning Services!
Use toward professional:
✔ Air Duct Cleaning
✔ Carpet Cleaning
✔ Upholstery Cleaning
✔ Tile & Grout Cleaning
✔ Water Damage Restoration
Perfect for homeowners looking to deep clean, restore, or freshen up their space. Expires December 31, 2026.
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable night out at the iconic Fox Theatre in Detroit!
This package includes:
✔ 6 tickets in a Loge Level box
✔ One performance during the 2026–2027 season
✔ Complimentary parking pass
✔ Premium theatre experience at one of Detroit’s most historic venues
Show selection is based on availability and mutually agreed upon performance dates
Starting bid
Enjoy a fun day at Comerica Park with 4 tickets to a 2026 regular season Detroit Tigers game!
✔ 4 Detroit Tigers tickets
✔ Parking included
✔ Winner selects preferred game dates based on availability
✔ Great for families, friends, clients, or baseball fans
Experience America’s favorite pastime in the heart of Detroit
Starting bid
Treat yourself or someone special to the ultimate self-care experience with this luxury basket from Ava Bell Aesthetics!
Valued at $510, this beautiful package includes premium skincare products, beauty essentials, and aesthetic service offerings designed to help you relax, refresh, and feel your best.
Perfect for spa lovers, beauty enthusiasts, or anyone deserving a little pampering 💖
Starting bid
Gather your friends for a fun and creative night out with this $500 private party package from Painting with a Twist in Roseville!
✔ Private painting party for up to 10 guests
✔ Great for birthdays, girls’ nights, team outings, or celebrations
✔ No experience needed — just come ready to laugh, paint, and make memories
✔ Roseville, Michigan location
Subject to availability and reservation requirements. Additional guests or upgrades may incur extra charges.
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