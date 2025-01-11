The Heeling Vet FUN-Raiser Silent Auction

This signed original was generously donated by Justin Garber. Chuck Sperry is one of the most prolific and renown graphic artists in the music world and this print is best described by him. From chucksperry.net "My poster is inspired by the Norse God Thor, who lords over the earth from high Valhalla, above the Rainbow Bridge at the end of days, Ragnarok. – New Years Eve is a symbolic renewal, a rebirth of creative energy, and a transformation of old patterns into new. With the end comes a new beginning! – I have always been inspired by the mystical and underground comix style of the master poster maker, Rick Griffin. This poster is a tip of my Viking helmet to the king."

This signed original was generously donated by Justin Garber. Chuck Sperry is one of the most prolific and renown graphic artists in the music world and this print is best described by him. From chucksperry.net "My poster is inspired by the Norse God Thor, who lords over the earth from high Valhalla, above the Rainbow Bridge at the end of days, Ragnarok. – New Years Eve is a symbolic renewal, a rebirth of creative energy, and a transformation of old patterns into new. With the end comes a new beginning! – I have always been inspired by the mystical and underground comix style of the master poster maker, Rick Griffin. This poster is a tip of my Viking helmet to the king."

More details...