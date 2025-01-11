The Heeling Vet FUN-Raiser Silent Auction

This is an absolute gem and we are humbled that Scramble contributed this gorgeous original painting from Ullr Grass on January 30th 2016. Gipsy Moon was our headliner, Silas's, first touring band and they blew minds for many years. This painting is signed by Silas Herman, Mackenzie Page, Andrew Conley and Matt Cantor
Strings-A-Mania
$200
Starting bid
Strings-A-Mania, in Scrambles own words, "was the best Halloween show ever". We are honored that Scramble donated this epic momento from the most unique Halloween extravaganza we've ever heard of. Numbered and signed
Learn to Sail Aboard Ripple Effect II
$4,000
Starting bid
Learn to Sail in St. Vincent and the Grenadines aboard Dr. Adrienne's catamaran. The Heeling Vet and Fintan Hartnett, Founder of Top Mast Sailing school, have teamed up to provide up to two couples (value $11,000) with the chance to gain their international certifications in Coastal Cruising, Coastal Skipper and Catamaran handling.
Winners of this auction will have first dibs on their preferred week in April to cruise the Grenadines and gain the experience and certifications necessary to charter for a week or set off for a lifetime.
https://www.sailtopmast.com/caribbean-sailing-courses
2x CU Football *CLUB* Level Tickets
$300
Starting bid
Take your pick from any CU Football home game in 2025. The winners of this item can choose any CU home game in 2025 and enjoy amazing Flatiron views, free food and NA drinks while you enjoy the Buffs crushing your least favorite adversary.
Tickets will be in the Byron White Club section of the stadium.
Sail the Carribean with the Heeling Vet
$1,500
Starting bid
Escape the Colorado cold and come experience the Southern Caribbean islands with Dr. Adrienne aboard her floating home, Ripple Effect II. Island hopping, snorkeling, spearfishing, scuba diving, beach fires, etc...
Locations will vary based on timing, but some options include, Grenada, The Grenadines, Martinique and Guadaloupe.
Come solo or as a couple.
Annual Wellness and Vaccine Appt with SoBo Animal Hospital
$200
Starting bid
South Boulder Animal Hospital has generously donated an Annual Exam plus Vaccines and Blood Work for your furry friend ($400 value).
40th Telluride Bluegrass Festival Poster - ULTRA RARE
$350
Starting bid
This amazing framed print by AJ Masthay from the 40th Telluride Bluegrass Festival is the 3rd of only 4 prints printed on a single sheet of paper that was handmade by the artist himself. It is from the private collection of Dr. Adrienne herself. If you recognize it, that is likely because you saw it displayed at 14er Holistics in Boulder for many years. Similarly rare prints by the artist regularly sell for well over $1000
Phish Dicks 2012 AJ Masthay lino block print - RARE
$250
Starting bid
This framed 3 color lino block print is from the 2nd Phish Labor Day weekend at Dicks Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, CO. It is also from Dr. Adrienne's personal collection and was displayed for years at 14er Holistics in Boulder.
First Phish Dicks Print Ever
$200
Starting bid
This is the official Landland print from the inaugural Phish Labor Day run at Dicks Sporting Goods Park in Colorado in 2011.
Four Days of Dog Sitting in Boulder
$150
Starting bid
Sometimes we need a break from our furry friends, and when we do we need to know they are in great hands.
Boulder local, and experienced dog sitter, Violet, has generously donated 4 days of Dog Sitting in Boulder.
Aiken Bluegrass 2018 Official Poster
$150
Starting bid
In honor of this event being a 'night 0' event for Billy Strings at Colorado's largest arena we are offering a throwback to one of the best parties ever thrown in the South Carolina. Many referred to this short-lived festival as Telluride East, and the lineup was stacked with Colorado talent. RIP Aiken, you've been missed for a long time now.
Print 33/175
Umphreys McGee New Years 2015 - Sperry print
$150
Starting bid
This signed original was generously donated by Justin Garber. Chuck Sperry is one of the most prolific and renown graphic artists in the music world and this print is best described by him.
From chucksperry.net
"My poster is inspired by the Norse God Thor, who lords over the earth from high Valhalla, above the Rainbow Bridge at the end of days, Ragnarok.
–
New Years Eve is a symbolic renewal, a rebirth of creative energy, and a transformation of old patterns into new. With the end comes a new beginning!
–
I have always been inspired by the mystical and underground comix style of the master poster maker, Rick Griffin. This poster is a tip of my Viking helmet to the king."
Greensky Bluegrass Fall 2017 tour print
$100
Starting bid
The official Greensky Bluegrass tour poster from 2017 by Neal Williams.
Print 245/400
Phish Gorge 2016 - Michael Boyer print
$100
Starting bid
This piece was generously donated by the good folks at 14er Boulder. Michael Boyer is an artistic genius and this framed print showcases his favorite band at the only venue that rivals Red Rocks in its majesty.
Phish Dicks 2012 Official Print
$100
Starting bid
This print from Phish's second Dicks run in Commerce City was created by Tyler Stout (tstout.com)
