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About this event
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Reserved for Guilford County Schools student-athletes, this ticket provides access to a competitive and exciting opportunity for girls to gain additional gameplay experience, sharpen their skills, and continue building visibility for girls flag football in Greensboro. This tournament is designed to support athlete development, confidence, and community while giving players another chance to compete and grow beyond the regular school-based structure.
Register only if you are a current GCS student-athlete participating in the event. More details will be provided after registration.
Reserved for Guilford County Schools student-athletes who wish to register as a group (max players: 14). This ticket provides access to a competitive and exciting opportunity for girls to gain additional gameplay experience, sharpen their skills, and continue building visibility for girls flag football in Greensboro. This tournament is designed to support athlete development, confidence, and community while giving players another chance to compete and grow beyond the regular school-based structure.
Register only if you are a current GCS student-athlete participating in the event. More details will be provided after registration.
Standard team entry for THE HEIST. Covers one team in your selected division (10U, 14U, or High School). Roster Limit: Maximum 14 players per team. Registration closes 3/24/26.
Spectator entry for THE HEIST at Ben L. Smith High School (Greensboro, NC). Come support the athletes, enjoy a high-energy tournament atmosphere, and experience elite all-girls flag football competition. This is pre-sale price - door pricing will be higher.
Vendor entry for food and merchandise businesses. Includes space to sell onsite during THE HEIST tournament. Vendor is responsible for setup and any required permits/licenses. Limited availability—secure your spot early. Registration closes 3/24/26.
Can’t attend but want to make an impact? Your donation helps cover athlete needs like registration support, equipment, travel assistance, meals, and program costs—ensuring more girls have access to compete and be seen. Any amount helps.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!