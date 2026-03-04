Reserved for Guilford County Schools student-athletes, this ticket provides access to a competitive and exciting opportunity for girls to gain additional gameplay experience, sharpen their skills, and continue building visibility for girls flag football in Greensboro. This tournament is designed to support athlete development, confidence, and community while giving players another chance to compete and grow beyond the regular school-based structure.

Register only if you are a current GCS student-athlete participating in the event. More details will be provided after registration.