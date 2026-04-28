Reserve a Gold Table for ten guests at the Hero Gala, with guaranteed seating together in a prime table location. The evening includes a cocktail reception at the Gala, open bar, a seated steak dinner, live and silent auctions, and live entertainment—all while supporting the future of Cal Poly Rodeo.

Gold Table sponsors also receive cocktail service directly to your table, marketing exposure prior to and during the event, and an invitation to a no-host cocktail reception at the Paso Robles Inn on Friday, November 13th.

Please note: Tickets are non-refundable, and seating is assigned by the organizers; specific seating requests beyond your table cannot be guaranteed.