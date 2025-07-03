Manna Scholarship Fund Inc

Hosted by

Manna Scholarship Fund Inc

About this event

The Hero Games - Veterans & First Responders Benefit Kickball Tournament

4488 Peachtree Industrial Blvd

Norcross, GA 30071, USA

Team Registration
$250

All teams must have 13 players with a minimum of 4 women. 11 players on the field.
2-3 Game Minimum - 40 Minute Games = 5 Innings

Individual Player Registration
$25

We will assign you a team. 2-3 Game Minimum - 40 Minute Games = 5 Innings

Title Sponsor
$2,500

Be the presenting title sponsor of the event.

Command Sponsor
$1,500

-Premier logo placement on all event signage and program

-Dedicated social media post

-Logo and link featured on the event webpage

-Verbal recognition at the event

-Vendor booth space at the event

-Logo on t-shirt

-Opportunity to speak at the event

-Team at event

Guardian Sponsor
$750

-Logo included on event signage and program

-Social media recognition

-Name listed on the event webpage

-Verbal recognition during the event

-Vendor booth space at the event

-Logo on t-shirt

Shield Sponsor
$350

-Logo included on signage at the event and program

-Social media recognition

-Name listed on the event webpage

-Vendor booth space at the event

Kids Vendor Booth Registration
$25

A dedicated space to showcase your products or services to attendees throughout the event.

Vendor Booth Registration
$100

A dedicated space to showcase your products or services to attendees throughout the event.

Add a donation for Manna Scholarship Fund Inc

$

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