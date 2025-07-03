The Hero Games - Veterans & First Responders Benefit Kickball Tournament

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About this event
All teams must have 13 players with a minimum of 4 women. 11 players on the field.
2-3 Game Minimum - 40 Minute Games = 5 Innings
We will assign you a team. 2-3 Game Minimum - 40 Minute Games = 5 Innings
Be the presenting title sponsor of the event.
-Premier logo placement on all event signage and program
-Dedicated social media post
-Logo and link featured on the event webpage
-Verbal recognition at the event
-Vendor booth space at the event
-Logo on t-shirt
-Opportunity to speak at the event
-Team at event
-Logo included on event signage and program
-Social media recognition
-Name listed on the event webpage
-Verbal recognition during the event
-Vendor booth space at the event
-Logo on t-shirt
-Logo included on signage at the event and program
-Social media recognition
-Name listed on the event webpage
-Vendor booth space at the event
A dedicated space to showcase your products or services to attendees throughout the event.
A dedicated space to showcase your products or services to attendees throughout the event.
$
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