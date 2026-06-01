The Hike & Shop Experience

About this event
We will start in Lambertville, NJ at 8am sharp and walk along the river for a fun photo opportunity on the river before crossing the bridge into New Hope, PA for brunch at Ferry Market. Heading back to our cars in Lambertville. (2.5 miles total) with an option to extend the hike to Goat Hill.
We drive through the beautiful countryside in PA to arrive at Rice's Market. This is a CASH ONLY market with $1 parking fee. Food stalls are available along with many unique stands for a fun shopping experience with treasures galore. Some shops are located inside of the barns as well as vendor stalls and plant shopping through out the farm. Ample parking is available.
Starting at 8am we will enjoy a full morning of hiking, brunch and shopping through Lambertville and New Hope.
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