The Hive's Spirit of Giving Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Everything you need for the perfect Italian dinner at home - Mark West Pinot Noir, KRIS Pinot Grigio, premium pasta, sauce, and all the finishing touches for an authentic meal.
Value: $125
Donated by: Gourmet Wine & Spirits
Starting bid
Four Roses bourbon, Buffalo Trace Cream, Connecticut Wrapper cigars, a gift card, and premium snacks. The perfect pairing for a well-deserved evening.
Value: $125
Donated by: Gourmet Wine & Spirits
Starting bid
Hit the courts with a premium paddle and balls, moisture-wicking towels, pickle-themed snacks (because of course!), and a pickle bag to carry it all.
Value: $75
Donated by: Dill Dinkers
Starting bid
WhatADay Cafe whole bean coffee, branded mugs and t-shirt, gift card, frother for the perfect foam, and delicious snacks to pair with your morning brew.
Value: $55
Donated by: WhatADay Cafe
Starting bid
3 days and 2 nights in Ocean City - your beach escape awaits! Sun, sand, and the perfect winter break or summer preview. One bedroom condo on Bayside. Sleeps 5. Choose from select dates.
Value: $400
Donated by: The Diaz Family
Starting bid
A plush pillow, bee-themed potholder and dish towel, and a "momma's apron" - everything to make your home feel a little warmer and more loved.
Value: $125
Donated by: Westminster Design
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