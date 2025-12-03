The Hive MD, Inc.

Hosted by

The Hive MD, Inc.

About this event

Sales closed

The Hive's Spirit of Giving Silent Auction

Italian Night In item
Italian Night In
$40

Starting bid

Everything you need for the perfect Italian dinner at home - Mark West Pinot Noir, KRIS Pinot Grigio, premium pasta, sauce, and all the finishing touches for an authentic meal.


Value: $125

Donated by: Gourmet Wine & Spirits

Whiskey & Cigar Basket item
Whiskey & Cigar Basket
$40

Starting bid

Four Roses bourbon, Buffalo Trace Cream, Connecticut Wrapper cigars, a gift card, and premium snacks. The perfect pairing for a well-deserved evening.


Value: $125

Donated by: Gourmet Wine & Spirits

Pickle Ball Palooza item
Pickle Ball Palooza
$25

Starting bid

Hit the courts with a premium paddle and balls, moisture-wicking towels, pickle-themed snacks (because of course!), and a pickle bag to carry it all.


Value: $75

Donated by: Dill Dinkers

But Wait... There's Coffee item
But Wait... There's Coffee
$25

Starting bid

WhatADay Cafe whole bean coffee, branded mugs and t-shirt, gift card, frother for the perfect foam, and delicious snacks to pair with your morning brew.


Value: $55

Donated by: WhatADay Cafe

Life's a Beach! Getaway item
Life's a Beach! Getaway
$150

Starting bid

3 days and 2 nights in Ocean City - your beach escape awaits! Sun, sand, and the perfect winter break or summer preview. One bedroom condo on Bayside. Sleeps 5. Choose from select dates.


Value: $400

Donated by: The Diaz Family

Home for the Holidays item
Home for the Holidays
$40

Starting bid

A plush pillow, bee-themed potholder and dish towel, and a "momma's apron" - everything to make your home feel a little warmer and more loved.


Value: $125

Donated by: Westminster Design

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