The Holiday Hoedown

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About this event
McKinney, TX 75069, USA
- Access to donate goods (toys and non-perishable food items)
- Participation in the silent auction
- Hot Cocoa Bar
- Self-Serve Photo Booth
- Access to all Free Tier activities
- A complimentary drink
- Appetizer buffet
- Line dancing
- Professional Pictures with Santa
- Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest
- Kids' Zone powered by YMCA, featuring games and activities
$
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