Millennial Maven Creative Foundation

Hosted by

Millennial Maven Creative Foundation

About this event

The Holiday Hoedown

402 E Louisiana St Building 2

McKinney, TX 75069, USA

Free
Free

- Access to donate goods (toys and non-perishable food items)  

- Participation in the silent auction  

- Hot Cocoa Bar  

- Self-Serve Photo Booth  

General Admission
$35

- Access to all Free Tier activities

- A complimentary drink

- Appetizer buffet

- Line dancing

- Professional Pictures with Santa

- Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest

- Kids' Zone powered by YMCA, featuring games and activities

Add a donation for Millennial Maven Creative Foundation

$

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