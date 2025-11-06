The Hope Center's Live Auction

Answer the call of the wild with a retreat to a breathtaking alpine lodge in the heart of the Great Smoky Mountains, NC.

Savor alpine serenity with an impressive wrap-around deck, alfresco dining, and gas fireplace amidst rustic chic interiors.

Embrace the great outdoors with hiking and fishing on your doorstep, and downtown Sylva just five minutes away. Four night stay for 6-8 people.