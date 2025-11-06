Hosted by

The Hope Center

The Hope Center's Live Auction

001 - Whole Hog & 36” Blackstone Griddle item
001 - Whole Hog & 36” Blackstone Griddle
$600

Starting bid

New Fully Assembled Blackstone Griddle with Fully butchered whole hog ready at Stembles approximately the third week of December. Donated by Karns Family Farms

002 - Live Painting - “Let there be Light”
$500

Starting bid

Note from the Artist: “Art has always been a very important part of my life. I spent many years working in graphic design and dabbling in watercolor and later oils. It’s my privilege to introduce you to a couple of my recent works, “Lion and the Lamb” and “Let There Be Light”. The later is still in process and hope to finish it soon”

003 - Grill, Accessories, and More! item
003 - Grill, Accessories, and More!
$600

Starting bid

NEXGRILL 4-Burner Stainless Steel Gas Grill with Side Burner, 11 Piece Stainless Steel Grill Set Includes: 4 Skewers, 1 All-Purpose Knife, 1 King-Sized Barbecue Fork, 1 Pair of Easy Grip Tongs, 1 Multi-Purpose Spatula, 1 Salt Shaker, 1 Pepper Shaker, 1 Canvas Carrying Bag. 4.5 Liter YETI Rambler Bowl, four BBQ rubs/seasonings, four BBQ sauces. Valued at $730, Grill donated by First Presbyterian Church


004 - Whitetail Run Cabin Stay item
004 - Whitetail Run Cabin Stay
$800

Starting bid

Enjoy a beautiful cabin getaway at Whitetail Run For 3 days and 2 nights.

005 - Mark Gingerich Painting item
005 - Mark Gingerich Painting
$500

Starting bid

“Ohio Homestead”

006 - Smoky Mountains Serenity item
006 - Smoky Mountains Serenity
$2,500

Starting bid

Answer the call of the wild with a retreat to a breathtaking alpine lodge in the heart of the Great Smoky Mountains, NC.

Savor alpine serenity with an impressive wrap-around deck, alfresco dining, and gas fireplace amidst rustic chic interiors.

Embrace the great outdoors with hiking and fishing on your doorstep, and downtown Sylva just five minutes away. Four night stay for 6-8 people.

007 - Stadium Seats & Signed Football item
007 - Stadium Seats & Signed Football
$500

Starting bid

Authentic Collegiate Stadium Seats from the best team in the state of Ohio! Along with signed football by Chris Spielman.

008 - Jewel of Mexico Trip item
008 - Jewel of Mexico Trip
$1,200

Starting bid

Your lavish Mexican paradise awaits in one of six breathtaking luxury resorts with a retail value of $6860. Experience Mexican romance in an award-winning luxury resort with upscale accommodation, private balcony, and lavish amenities. Seven night stay for two adults.

009 - Lion and the Lamb Painting Print
$100

Starting bid

Note from the Artist: “Art has always been a very important part of my life. I spent many years working in graphic design and dabbling in watercolor and later oils. It’s my privilege to introduce you to a couple of my recent works, “Lion and the Lamb” and “Let There Be Light”. The later is still in process and hope to finish it soon”

010 - Toro Lawnmower item
010 - Toro Lawnmower
$700

Starting bid

Toro personal pace time master 30 inch mower

