The Hope Center's Live Auction

Starting bid
New Fully Assembled Blackstone Griddle with Fully butchered whole hog ready at Stembles approximately the third week of December. Donated by Karns Family Farms
Starting bid
Note from the Artist: “Art has always been a very important part of my life. I spent many years working in graphic design and dabbling in watercolor and later oils. It’s my privilege to introduce you to a couple of my recent works, “Lion and the Lamb” and “Let There Be Light”. The later is still in process and hope to finish it soon”
Starting bid
NEXGRILL 4-Burner Stainless Steel Gas Grill with Side Burner, 11 Piece Stainless Steel Grill Set Includes: 4 Skewers, 1 All-Purpose Knife, 1 King-Sized Barbecue Fork, 1 Pair of Easy Grip Tongs, 1 Multi-Purpose Spatula, 1 Salt Shaker, 1 Pepper Shaker, 1 Canvas Carrying Bag. 4.5 Liter YETI Rambler Bowl, four BBQ rubs/seasonings, four BBQ sauces. Valued at $730, Grill donated by First Presbyterian Church
Starting bid
Enjoy a beautiful cabin getaway at Whitetail Run For 3 days and 2 nights.
Starting bid
“Ohio Homestead”
Starting bid
Answer the call of the wild with a retreat to a breathtaking alpine lodge in the heart of the Great Smoky Mountains, NC.
Savor alpine serenity with an impressive wrap-around deck, alfresco dining, and gas fireplace amidst rustic chic interiors.
Embrace the great outdoors with hiking and fishing on your doorstep, and downtown Sylva just five minutes away. Four night stay for 6-8 people.
Starting bid
Authentic Collegiate Stadium Seats from the best team in the state of Ohio! Along with signed football by Chris Spielman.
Starting bid
Your lavish Mexican paradise awaits in one of six breathtaking luxury resorts with a retail value of $6860. Experience Mexican romance in an award-winning luxury resort with upscale accommodation, private balcony, and lavish amenities. Seven night stay for two adults.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Toro personal pace time master 30 inch mower
