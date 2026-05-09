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About this shop
Beautiful Purpose is a 30-day inspirational journey filled with faith, encouragement, and hope — reminding readers that even through life’s hardest moments, God can still create something beautiful and meaningful from their story.
What is Micah Doing Today? is a heartfelt children’s book that gently explores love, loss, imagination, and the wonder of what Micah could be doing in heaven — reminding readers of the lasting connection we hold with those who remain forever in our hearts.
The Hope Collection Book Bundle includes both Beautiful Purpose and What is Micah Doing Today? — two meaningful books created to inspire hope, faith, healing, and encouragement through every season of life.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!