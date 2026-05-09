The Micah Zev Foundation

Offered by

The Micah Zev Foundation

About this shop

The Hope Collection

Beautiful Purpose item
Beautiful Purpose
$20

Beautiful Purpose is a 30-day inspirational journey filled with faith, encouragement, and hope — reminding readers that even through life’s hardest moments, God can still create something beautiful and meaningful from their story.

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What Is Micah Doing Today? item
What Is Micah Doing Today?
$20

What is Micah Doing Today? is a heartfelt children’s book that gently explores love, loss, imagination, and the wonder of what Micah could be doing in heaven — reminding readers of the lasting connection we hold with those who remain forever in our hearts.

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The Hope Collection Book Bundle item
The Hope Collection Book Bundle
$35

The Hope Collection Book Bundle includes both Beautiful Purpose and What is Micah Doing Today? — two meaningful books created to inspire hope, faith, healing, and encouragement through every season of life.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!