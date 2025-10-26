The Hope Shop

Offered by
About this shop
Extra soft, heathered charcoal, unisex tee with the hopeful message you can share with the world! 🧡
Print on front. Logo on back.
Transform what's broken into something even more beautiful with our Kintsugi kit. This elegant hands-on kit invites you to slow down, reconnect and celebrate the beauty of imperfection.
Each box it thoughtfully curated and all-inclusive with everything you need!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!