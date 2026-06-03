Goals for Hope: Detroit City FC Suite Experience

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About this event
Starting bid
Who's taking over Suite 2 this Saturday, June 6th?
The winning bidder will enjoy:
Private Suite 2 - 7pm against Lexington SC
16 Tickets
Wait staff available with food and beverage service for purchase
⚽ An unforgettable Detroit City FC game-day experience
Gather your friends, family, coworkers, or clients for an unforgettable Detroit City FC experience while shining light when families need it the most.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!