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Goals for Hope: Detroit City FC Suite Experience

Goals for Hope: Detroit City FC Suite Experience
$250

Starting bid

Who's taking over Suite 2 this Saturday, June 6th?


The winning bidder will enjoy:

Private Suite 2 - 7pm against Lexington SC
16 Tickets
Wait staff available with food and beverage service for purchase


⚽ An unforgettable Detroit City FC game-day experience


Gather your friends, family, coworkers, or clients for an unforgettable Detroit City FC experience while shining light when families need it the most.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!