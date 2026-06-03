Goals for Hope: Detroit City FC Suite Experience

Who's taking over Suite 2 this Saturday, June 6th?





The winning bidder will enjoy:

Private Suite 2 - 7pm against Lexington SC

16 Tickets

Wait staff available with food and beverage service for purchase



⚽ An unforgettable Detroit City FC game-day experience





Gather your friends, family, coworkers, or clients for an unforgettable Detroit City FC experience while shining light when families need it the most.