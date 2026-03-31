Carolina Ocean Alliance

Hosted by

Carolina Ocean Alliance

About this event

The Hope Summit 2026 Virtual Conference

360 Meeting St

Charleston, SC 29403, USA

Virtual Admission
$100

Enjoy the full main stage program and virtual-only afternoon program both days of the conference. This pass also offers access to our virtual summit portal on Swapcard where you can network with other attendees, explore exhibitors, and view recordings of panels and speakers after they occur.

Virtual Admission | Day Pass (Oct 1)
$50

Enjoy the first day main stage program and virtual-only afternoon program both days of the conference. This pass also offers access to our virtual summit portal on Swapcard where you can network with other attendees, explore exhibitors, and view recordings of panels and speakers after they occur.

Virtual Admission | Day Pass (Oct 2) (Copy)
$50

Enjoy the second day main stage program and virtual-only afternoon program both days of the conference. This pass also offers access to our virtual summit portal on Swapcard where you can network with other attendees, explore exhibitors, and view recordings of panels and speakers after they occur.

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