The Horological Society Of Utah's 2024 Silent Auction

This 40mm automatic-winding Adventure NEVEREST timepiece features a refreshed take on the recognisable NORQAIN dial design, with a pattern in forest green and black. X1 Superluminova covers the indexes and hands so you can read the time no matter where your adventures take you. The stainless steel watch has a knurled stainless steel bezel complete with a black ceramic ring. This timepiece is water resistant to 200 meters and is equipped with NORQAIN’s Manufacture Calibre NN20/1, which is visible through the sapphire glass caseback. New in box with warranty card.
NN1001SC1CA/EB101/150SS
Generously donated by Paul Woods at Bennion Jewelers.
This 40mm automatic-winding Adventure NEVEREST timepiece features a refreshed take on the recognisable NORQAIN dial design, with a pattern in forest green and black. X1 Superluminova covers the indexes and hands so you can read the time no matter where your adventures take you. The stainless steel watch has a knurled stainless steel bezel complete with a black ceramic ring. This timepiece is water resistant to 200 meters and is equipped with NORQAIN’s Manufacture Calibre NN20/1, which is visible through the sapphire glass caseback. New in box with warranty card.
NN1001SC1CA/EB101/150SS
Generously donated by Paul Woods at Bennion Jewelers.
A. Lange & Söhne Wooden Collectible Loupe
$50
Starting bid
A. Lange & Söhne wooden loupe with aluminum ring. Great clarity through the lens. It comes with the original outer box and the wooden case.
New, never used. Given to VIPs, not available for purchase.
Generously donated by A. Lange & Söhne.
A. Lange & Söhne wooden loupe with aluminum ring. Great clarity through the lens. It comes with the original outer box and the wooden case.
New, never used. Given to VIPs, not available for purchase.
Generously donated by A. Lange & Söhne.
A. Lange & Söhne Wooden Collectible Ballpoint Pen
$50
Starting bid
A. Lange & Söhne wooden + steel ballpoint pen.
New, never used. Given to VIPs, not available for purchase.
Generously donated by A. Lange & Söhne.
A. Lange & Söhne wooden + steel ballpoint pen.
New, never used. Given to VIPs, not available for purchase.
Generously donated by A. Lange & Söhne.
Greg Stevens Design Bronze Diver GSD-5B
$400
Starting bid
GSD-5B, bronze diver.
42mm case, 22mm lugs, Swiss Sellita SW200-1 automatic, 300m water resistant. Old Radium Superluminova dial, gold hands, boxed sapphire crystal, custom made leather strap.
Generously donated by Greg Stevens.
GSD-5B, bronze diver.
42mm case, 22mm lugs, Swiss Sellita SW200-1 automatic, 300m water resistant. Old Radium Superluminova dial, gold hands, boxed sapphire crystal, custom made leather strap.
Generously donated by Greg Stevens.
1978 Bulova Caravelle Skeleton Manual Wind
$300
Starting bid
Circa 1978, NOS in original box with hanging tag.
17 jewel Caravelle signed Cal 1241.50 manual wind movement.
Generously donated by Chris Howard and Fankhauser Jewelry.
Circa 1978, NOS in original box with hanging tag.
17 jewel Caravelle signed Cal 1241.50 manual wind movement.
Generously donated by Chris Howard and Fankhauser Jewelry.
CASIO G-Shock x Super Mario Brothers DW-5600SMB-4PR
$75
Starting bid
New in the box, never worn.
Two cultural icons straight out of Japan meet in
this SUPER MARIO BROS. themed G-SHOCK.
Activate the light and Mario appears on the LCD, scoring a 1-UP.
Shock-resistant structure
20-bar water resistance
1/100-second stopwatch
Countdown timer
Multi-function alarm
EL backlight
Flash alert
https://gshock.casio.com/us/40th/products/smb/
Generously donated by Rob Day.
New in the box, never worn.
Two cultural icons straight out of Japan meet in
this SUPER MARIO BROS. themed G-SHOCK.
Activate the light and Mario appears on the LCD, scoring a 1-UP.
Shock-resistant structure
20-bar water resistance
1/100-second stopwatch
Countdown timer
Multi-function alarm
EL backlight
Flash alert
https://gshock.casio.com/us/40th/products/smb/
Generously donated by Rob Day.
Tank Louis Cartier by Julie Kraulis 20" x 30"
$200
Starting bid
20" x 30", edition of 100, Framed
One of the most iconic watches of all time, the Tank is effortlessly timeless transcending any era of style. Louis Cartier designed the prototype in 1917 taking inspiration from the Renault FT tank. The case resembles the cockpit and the 'brancards' (vertical bars on either side) echo its treads. I'm enthralled by the idea that one of the most elegant design objects of the 20th century was inspired by a war machine; the idea that you can empty something of its negative content and repurpose it for good. I've kept the woven inspiration fairly simple so as not to detract from the watch's details and placed five rivets from the Renault tank on the straps.
The time is set to 7:22 (or 19h22) for the year the Tank Louis Cartier was first released.
//
Printed to the highest industry quality by an excellent fine art printer using fully archival Epson inkjet pigments on 100% cotton rag Epson Signature Hot Press Bright paper, hand-cut to select paper sizes.
Prints are numbered and signed.
https://shop.juliekraulis.com/products/tank-louis-cartier
Generously donated by Julie Kraulis
20" x 30", edition of 100, Framed
One of the most iconic watches of all time, the Tank is effortlessly timeless transcending any era of style. Louis Cartier designed the prototype in 1917 taking inspiration from the Renault FT tank. The case resembles the cockpit and the 'brancards' (vertical bars on either side) echo its treads. I'm enthralled by the idea that one of the most elegant design objects of the 20th century was inspired by a war machine; the idea that you can empty something of its negative content and repurpose it for good. I've kept the woven inspiration fairly simple so as not to detract from the watch's details and placed five rivets from the Renault tank on the straps.
The time is set to 7:22 (or 19h22) for the year the Tank Louis Cartier was first released.
//
Printed to the highest industry quality by an excellent fine art printer using fully archival Epson inkjet pigments on 100% cotton rag Epson Signature Hot Press Bright paper, hand-cut to select paper sizes.
Prints are numbered and signed.
https://shop.juliekraulis.com/products/tank-louis-cartier
Generously donated by Julie Kraulis
WEKNIFE Magnetron Flipper Knife Titanium & Carbon Fiber Handle (3.76" CPM 20CV Blade)
Model Number: WE18058-1
Model Name: Magnetron
Donated by Blade HQ
WEKNIFE Magnetron Flipper Knife Titanium & Carbon Fiber Handle (3.76" CPM 20CV Blade)
Model Number: WE18058-1
Model Name: Magnetron
Donated by Blade HQ
WEKNIFE 601X Flipper Knife Titanium Handle
$100
Starting bid
WEKNIFE 601X Flipper Knife Titanium Handle (3.82" CPM 20CV Blade)
Model Number: WE01J-2
Model Name: 601X
Limited Edition: Limited to 150 Pcs
"10th special limited edition
Each marked with a unique custom serial number and a signed Certificate of Authenticity"
Donated by Blade HQ
WEKNIFE 601X Flipper Knife Titanium Handle (3.82" CPM 20CV Blade)
Model Number: WE01J-2
Model Name: 601X
Limited Edition: Limited to 150 Pcs
"10th special limited edition
Each marked with a unique custom serial number and a signed Certificate of Authenticity"
Donated by Blade HQ
WEKNIFE Magnetron Flipper Knife Titanium & Carbon Fiber Handle (3.76" CPM 20CV Blade)
Model Number: WE18058-3
Model Name: Magnetron
Donated by Blade HQ
WEKNIFE Magnetron Flipper Knife Titanium & Carbon Fiber Handle (3.76" CPM 20CV Blade)
Model Number: WE18058-3
Model Name: Magnetron
Donated by Blade HQ
WEKNIFE Nexusia Flipper Knife Titanium Handle
$100
Starting bid
WEKNIFE Nexusia Flipper Knife Titanium Handle (3.48" CPM 20CV Blade)
Model Number: WE22044-6
Model Name: Nexusia
Limited Edition: Limited to 158 Pcs
Each marked with a unique custom serial number and a signed Certificate of Authenticity
Donated by Blade HQ
WEKNIFE Nexusia Flipper Knife Titanium Handle (3.48" CPM 20CV Blade)
Model Number: WE22044-6
Model Name: Nexusia
Limited Edition: Limited to 158 Pcs
Each marked with a unique custom serial number and a signed Certificate of Authenticity
Donated by Blade HQ
Personalized Digital Car Illustration
$50
Starting bid
You are bidding on a personalized digital illustration of any car you choose. The finished piece will be printed at 11x18 inches, signed by the artist, and professional framed.
Nick Dall creates custom drawings of cars, celebrating the passion and individuality of automotive design. Each piece is drawn digitally, allowing it to be printed in any size and on a variety of materials, from posters to canvas and more. Over the past 5 years, hes crafted over 500 custom pieces for collectors, automotive shops, car enthusiasts, and anyone looking to honor their favorite vehicles.
Retail Value: $650
Donated by Nick Dall and Everyday Livery
You are bidding on a personalized digital illustration of any car you choose. The finished piece will be printed at 11x18 inches, signed by the artist, and professional framed.
Nick Dall creates custom drawings of cars, celebrating the passion and individuality of automotive design. Each piece is drawn digitally, allowing it to be printed in any size and on a variety of materials, from posters to canvas and more. Over the past 5 years, hes crafted over 500 custom pieces for collectors, automotive shops, car enthusiasts, and anyone looking to honor their favorite vehicles.
Retail Value: $650
Donated by Nick Dall and Everyday Livery
Kristjan Morgan Hand Made Knife & Tool
$50
Starting bid
All hand made. Stainless steel, 8" fixed blade. Patterned after the knife commonly carried by Gauchos of the Argentine Patagonia. Handle materials include 100,000 year old woolly mammoth fossil, desert ironwood, and turquoise.
Instagram: @kristjanmorgan
Retail value: $375
All hand made. Stainless steel, 8" fixed blade. Patterned after the knife commonly carried by Gauchos of the Argentine Patagonia. Handle materials include 100,000 year old woolly mammoth fossil, desert ironwood, and turquoise.
Instagram: @kristjanmorgan
Retail value: $375
Breitling Land Survival Kit
$25
Starting bid
This is a "Land Survival Kit" that contains 8 soapstone for cooling drinks, 2 dice, 1 pack of playing cards and instructions for Rolling Stone and Pontoon Dice games.
There is also a Breitling Captain pin. This is a rose tone winged 'B' Logo lapel pin in a small carrying tote.
This is a "Land Survival Kit" that contains 8 soapstone for cooling drinks, 2 dice, 1 pack of playing cards and instructions for Rolling Stone and Pontoon Dice games.
There is also a Breitling Captain pin. This is a rose tone winged 'B' Logo lapel pin in a small carrying tote.
Seiko Prospex Whiskey Glasses and Stones Set
$50
Starting bid
Comes new in a wooden box with 2 crystal glasses, 8 whiskey stones, and tongs.
Donated by John Liley.
Comes new in a wooden box with 2 crystal glasses, 8 whiskey stones, and tongs.
Donated by John Liley.
Deadpool and Wolverine Crocheted Plushie Set
$20
Starting bid
Custom hand made crocheted Deadpool and Wolverine plushie set by Shay Crochets. 7” tall.
Generously donated by Shaylie Recksiek
Custom hand made crocheted Deadpool and Wolverine plushie set by Shay Crochets. 7” tall.
Generously donated by Shaylie Recksiek
Hey Grill Hey - 12 pack Rubs & Sauces Set
$10
Starting bid
12 pack Rubs & Sauces BBQ bundle from Hey Grill Hey, as seen on Food Network, Cooking Channel, Hallmark, Mashed, and PopKitchen. $100 Retail value.
12 pack Rubs & Sauces BBQ bundle from Hey Grill Hey, as seen on Food Network, Cooking Channel, Hallmark, Mashed, and PopKitchen. $100 Retail value.
A. Lange & Söhne Wooden Collectible Loupe
$50
Starting bid
A. Lange & Söhne wooden loupe with aluminum ring. Great clarity through the lens. It comes with the original outer box and the wooden case.
New, never used. Given to VIPs, not available for purchase.
Generously donated by A. Lange & Söhne.
A. Lange & Söhne wooden loupe with aluminum ring. Great clarity through the lens. It comes with the original outer box and the wooden case.
New, never used. Given to VIPs, not available for purchase.
Generously donated by A. Lange & Söhne.
A. Lange & Söhne Wooden Collectible Ballpoint Pen
$50
Starting bid
A. Lange & Söhne wooden + steel ballpoint pen.
New, never used. Given to VIPs, not available for purchase.
Generously donated by A. Lange & Söhne.
A. Lange & Söhne wooden + steel ballpoint pen.
New, never used. Given to VIPs, not available for purchase.
Generously donated by A. Lange & Söhne.
Christian Ulbricht Brigham Young German Hand Made Nutcracker
$100
Starting bid
The Brigham Young nutcracker was commissioned in 1997 for the pioneer sesquicentennial.
Handmade in Germany by Holzkunst Christian Ulbricht
Limited Edition of 500
Comes NEW in original box
Approximately 17" tall.
Retail Price: $459.95
Donated by Mt. Olympus Clock Shop
The Brigham Young nutcracker was commissioned in 1997 for the pioneer sesquicentennial.
Handmade in Germany by Holzkunst Christian Ulbricht
Limited Edition of 500
Comes NEW in original box
Approximately 17" tall.
Retail Price: $459.95
Donated by Mt. Olympus Clock Shop
Seiko SRP777 Turtle Original Art
$50
Starting bid
Local artist Hannah Hill original hand painted with water color, inspired by various artists such as badartnicewatch.
5 x 7 size
Donated by Rob Day
Local artist Hannah Hill original hand painted with water color, inspired by various artists such as badartnicewatch.
5 x 7 size
Donated by Rob Day
Rolex 126720VTNR GMT Original Art
$50
Starting bid
Local artist Hannah Hill original hand painted with water color, inspired by various artists such as badartnicewatch.
5 x 7 size
Donated by Rob Day
Local artist Hannah Hill original hand painted with water color, inspired by various artists such as badartnicewatch.
5 x 7 size
Donated by Rob Day
Original Fat Arrow by Atom Moore Metal Print
$50
Starting bid
Printed on Aluminum using dye sublimation techniques. This metal print has highlights that shine through giving a unique metallic experience.
This image is a 12"x12" Metal Print.
Donated by Atom Moore.
Printed on Aluminum using dye sublimation techniques. This metal print has highlights that shine through giving a unique metallic experience.
This image is a 12"x12" Metal Print.
Donated by Atom Moore.
JLC Blade by Atom Moore Metal Print
$50
Starting bid
Printed on Aluminum using dye sublimation techniques. This metal print has highlights that shine through giving a unique metallic experience.
This image is a 12"x12" Metal Print.
Donated by Atom Moore.
Printed on Aluminum using dye sublimation techniques. This metal print has highlights that shine through giving a unique metallic experience.
This image is a 12"x12" Metal Print.
Donated by Atom Moore.
Heuer Camaro by Atom Moore Metal Print
$50
Starting bid
Printed on Aluminum using dye sublimation techniques. This metal print has highlights that shine through giving a unique metallic experience.
This image is a 12"x12" Metal Print.
Donated by Atom Moore.
Printed on Aluminum using dye sublimation techniques. This metal print has highlights that shine through giving a unique metallic experience.
This image is a 12"x12" Metal Print.
Donated by Atom Moore.
Reverso by Atom Moore Metal Print
$50
Starting bid
Printed on Aluminum using dye sublimation techniques. This metal print has highlights that shine through giving a unique metallic experience.
This image is a 12"x12" Metal Print.
Donated by Atom Moore.
Printed on Aluminum using dye sublimation techniques. This metal print has highlights that shine through giving a unique metallic experience.
This image is a 12"x12" Metal Print.
Donated by Atom Moore.
Nautilus Blue by Atom Moore Metal Print
$50
Starting bid
Printed on Aluminum using dye sublimation techniques. This metal print has highlights that shine through giving a unique metallic experience.
This image is a 12"x12" Metal Print.
Donated by Atom Moore.
Printed on Aluminum using dye sublimation techniques. This metal print has highlights that shine through giving a unique metallic experience.
This image is a 12"x12" Metal Print.
Donated by Atom Moore.
Grand Seiko "The River" by Atom Moore Metal Print
$50
Starting bid
Printed on Aluminum using dye sublimation techniques. This metal print has highlights that shine through giving a unique metallic experience.
This image is a 12"x12" Metal Print.
Donated by Atom Moore.
Printed on Aluminum using dye sublimation techniques. This metal print has highlights that shine through giving a unique metallic experience.
This image is a 12"x12" Metal Print.
Donated by Atom Moore.
Weston 18 quart Roaster Oven , Black (03-4000-W)
$30
Starting bid
Roast, bake, cook and serve all in the same roaster
Great for turkeys up to 24 lbs.
18 quart capacity
Adjustable heat up to 450º
Includes lift-out rack for large items
Dome lid adds height
Enamel-on-steel pan removes for easy cleanup
1 year limited warranty
https://westonbrands.com/weston-18-quart-roaster-oven-03-4000-w
Donated by Shanon Recksiek
Roast, bake, cook and serve all in the same roaster
Great for turkeys up to 24 lbs.
18 quart capacity
Adjustable heat up to 450º
Includes lift-out rack for large items
Dome lid adds height
Enamel-on-steel pan removes for easy cleanup
1 year limited warranty
https://westonbrands.com/weston-18-quart-roaster-oven-03-4000-w
Donated by Shanon Recksiek
Happy Christmas Tree Crocheted Plushie
$10
Starting bid
Custom hand made crocheted Happy Christmas Tree plushie by Shay Crochets. 8.5” tall.
Generously donated by Shaylie Recksiek
Custom hand made crocheted Happy Christmas Tree plushie by Shay Crochets. 8.5” tall.
Generously donated by Shaylie Recksiek
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!