The Horse Of Many Colors Shop

The Traveler – Custom HydroJug 40oz in Peri
The Traveler – Custom HydroJug 40oz in Peri
$55

No spills, no stress—just vibrant hydration with purpose. The custom Horse of Many Colors HydroJug Traveler in Peri keeps your drinks cold and your impact strong. With triple-wall insulation, a leakproof flip straw, and a rubber base, it’s your go-anywhere, do-anything companion.

100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

The Sport – Custom HydroJug 40oz in Peri
The Sport – Custom HydroJug 40oz in Peri
$55

Adventure-ready and charity-backed, this 40oz Sport HydroJug is built for your busiest days. Featuring a leakproof flip straw, stainless steel durability, and a comfort-grip bucket handle, this custom Peri bottle carries more than just water.
100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

Slim Can Cooler – Custom HydroJug 12oz in Peri
Slim Can Cooler – Custom HydroJug 12oz in Peri
$25

Keep it cool—literally—with the 12oz Slim Can Cooler in custom Horse of Many Colors Peri. With stainless steel insulation, a secure screw-top lid, and a no-slip rubber base, your sips stay icy at every event, BBQ, or ballgame.

100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

Standard Can Cooler – Custom HydroJug 12oz in Peri
Standard Can Cooler – Custom HydroJug 12oz in Peri
$25

From poolside to campfire, your 12oz can deserves this chill companion. The Standard Can Cooler in Horse of Many Colors Peri features double-wall stainless steel, a secure screw-top, and dishwasher-safe ease.

100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

Custom Ribbon Circle Necklace – The Bearded Jeweler x HOMC
Custom Ribbon Circle Necklace – The Bearded Jeweler x HOMC
$40

A symbol of strength and support, this handcrafted circular ribbon necklace from The Bearded Jeweler features our signature Horse of Many Colors logo. Wear it as a tribute, a reminder, or a promise to keep fighting.

100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

Custom Ribbon Cutout Necklace – The Bearded Jeweler x HOMC
Custom Ribbon Cutout Necklace – The Bearded Jeweler x HOMC
$40

Bold in simplicity, powerful in purpose. This sleek cutout ribbon necklace is a custom collaboration with The Bearded Jeweler—made to honor fighters, survivors, and those we carry in our hearts.

100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

Youth Small Black Shirt
Youth Small Black Shirt
Youth Small Black Shirt
$15

Our black youth tee features the 2025 Horse of Many Colors artwork on a soft and comfortable District tee—just for the younger heroes.


100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

Youth Medium Black Shirt
$15

Our black youth tee features the 2025 Horse of Many Colors artwork on a soft and comfortable District tee—just for the younger heroes.


100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

Youth Large Black Shirt
$15

Our black youth tee features the 2025 Horse of Many Colors artwork on a soft and comfortable District tee—just for the younger heroes.


100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

Small Black Shirt
Small Black Shirt
Small Black Shirt
$25

This black tee fits like your favorite go-to—soft, slightly fitted, and breathable. Featuring our 2025 design printed on District’s Very Important Tee.


100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

Medium Black Shirt
$25

This black tee fits like your favorite go-to—soft, slightly fitted, and breathable. Featuring our 2025 design printed on District’s Very Important Tee.


100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

Large Black Shirt
$25

This black tee fits like your favorite go-to—soft, slightly fitted, and breathable. Featuring our 2025 design printed on District’s Very Important Tee.


100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

XL Black Shirt
$25

This black tee fits like your favorite go-to—soft, slightly fitted, and breathable. Featuring our 2025 design printed on District’s Very Important Tee.


100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

2XL Black Shirt
$25

This black tee fits like your favorite go-to—soft, slightly fitted, and breathable. Featuring our 2025 design printed on District’s Very Important Tee.


100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

3XL Black Shirt
$25

This black tee fits like your favorite go-to—soft, slightly fitted, and breathable. Featuring our 2025 design printed on District’s Very Important Tee.


100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

Youth Small Grey Shirt
Youth Small Grey Shirt
Youth Small Grey Shirt
$15

Designed for comfort and play, this light heather gray youth tee includes the 2025 design and an extra serving of heart.


100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

Youth Medium Grey Shirt
$15

Designed for comfort and play, this light heather gray youth tee includes the 2025 design and an extra serving of heart.


100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

Youth Large Grey Shirt
$15

Designed for comfort and play, this light heather gray youth tee includes the 2025 design and an extra serving of heart.


100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

Small Grey Shirt
Small Grey Shirt
Small Grey Shirt
$25

Softer than your average tee, this light heather gray shirt showcases the 2025 Horse of Many Colors design on a premium cotton/poly blend.


100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

Medium Grey Shirt
$25

Softer than your average tee, this light heather gray shirt showcases the 2025 Horse of Many Colors design on a premium cotton/poly blend.


100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

Large Grey Shirt
$25

Softer than your average tee, this light heather gray shirt showcases the 2025 Horse of Many Colors design on a premium cotton/poly blend.


100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

XL Grey Shirt
$25

Softer than your average tee, this light heather gray shirt showcases the 2025 Horse of Many Colors design on a premium cotton/poly blend.


100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

2XL Grey Shirt
$25

Softer than your average tee, this light heather gray shirt showcases the 2025 Horse of Many Colors design on a premium cotton/poly blend.


100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

3XL Grey Shirt
$25

Softer than your average tee, this light heather gray shirt showcases the 2025 Horse of Many Colors design on a premium cotton/poly blend.


100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

Youth Small Black Hoodie
Youth Small Black Hoodie
Youth Small Black Hoodie
$35

Perfect for chilly mornings or cozy nights, this black youth hoodie features the 2025 Horse of Many Colors artwork, warmth with meaning.


100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

Youth Medium Black Hoodie
$35

Perfect for chilly mornings or cozy nights, this black youth hoodie features the 2025 Horse of Many Colors artwork, warmth with meaning.


100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

Youth Large Black Hoodie
$35

Perfect for chilly mornings or cozy nights, this black youth hoodie features the 2025 Horse of Many Colors artwork, warmth with meaning.


100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

Small Black Hoodie
Small Black Hoodie
Small Black Hoodie
$45

Wrap yourself in comfort and purpose. This ultra-soft black fleece hoodie features our 2025 Horse of Many Colors design on a premium District V.I.T. blend. It’s more than cozy, it's a statement of hope.


100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

Medium Black Hoodie
$45

Wrap yourself in comfort and purpose. This ultra-soft black fleece hoodie features our 2025 Horse of Many Colors design on a premium District V.I.T. blend. It’s more than cozy, it's a statement of hope.


100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

Large Black Hoodie
$45

Wrap yourself in comfort and purpose. This ultra-soft black fleece hoodie features our 2025 Horse of Many Colors design on a premium District V.I.T. blend. It’s more than cozy, it's a statement of hope.


100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

XL Black Hoodie
$45

Wrap yourself in comfort and purpose. This ultra-soft black fleece hoodie features our 2025 Horse of Many Colors design on a premium District V.I.T. blend. It’s more than cozy, it's a statement of hope.


100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

2X large Black Hoodie
$45

Wrap yourself in comfort and purpose. This ultra-soft black fleece hoodie features our 2025 Horse of Many Colors design on a premium District V.I.T. blend. It’s more than cozy, it's a statement of hope.


100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

Youth Small Grey Hoodie
Youth Small Grey Hoodie
Youth Small Grey Hoodie
$35

This youth-sized light heather gray hoodie pairs softness with mission, printed with the 2025 Horse of Many Colors design.


100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

Youth Medium Grey Hoodie
$35

This youth-sized light heather gray hoodie pairs softness with mission, printed with the 2025 Horse of Many Colors design.


100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

Youth Large Grey Hoodie
$35

This youth-sized light heather gray hoodie pairs softness with mission, printed with the 2025 Horse of Many Colors design.


100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

Small Grey Hoodie
Small Grey Hoodie
Small Grey Hoodie
$45

This light heather gray fleece hoodie offers a relaxed fit and everyday comfort, screen-printed with the 2025 Horse of Many Colors design.

100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

Medium Grey Hoodie
$45

This light heather gray fleece hoodie offers a relaxed fit and everyday comfort, screen-printed with the 2025 Horse of Many Colors design.

100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

Large Grey Hoodie
$45

This light heather gray fleece hoodie offers a relaxed fit and everyday comfort, screen-printed with the 2025 Horse of Many Colors design.

100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

XL Grey Hoodie
$45

This light heather gray fleece hoodie offers a relaxed fit and everyday comfort, screen-printed with the 2025 Horse of Many Colors design.

100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

2XL large Grey Hoodie
$45

This light heather gray fleece hoodie offers a relaxed fit and everyday comfort, screen-printed with the 2025 Horse of Many Colors design.

100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

Small Black Crewneck
Small Black Crewneck
Small Black Crewneck
$45

Simple, classic, and packed with purpose. This soft black crewneck sweatshirt features our signature 2025 design—perfect for layering or lounging.

100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

Medium Black Crewneck
$45

Simple, classic, and packed with purpose. This soft black crewneck sweatshirt features our signature 2025 design—perfect for layering or lounging.

100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

Large Black Crewneck
$45

Simple, classic, and packed with purpose. This soft black crewneck sweatshirt features our signature 2025 design—perfect for layering or lounging.

100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

XL Black Crewneck
$45

Simple, classic, and packed with purpose. This soft black crewneck sweatshirt features our signature 2025 design—perfect for layering or lounging.

100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

2XL Black Crewneck
$45

Simple, classic, and packed with purpose. This soft black crewneck sweatshirt features our signature 2025 design—perfect for layering or lounging.

100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

XS Grey Crewneck
XS Grey Crewneck
XS Grey Crewneck
$45

This light heather gray crewneck combines softness and style with the 2025 Horse of Many Colors design front and center.

100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

Small Grey Crewneck
$45

This light heather gray crewneck combines softness and style with the 2025 Horse of Many Colors design front and center.

100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

Medium Grey Crewneck
$45

This light heather gray crewneck combines softness and style with the 2025 Horse of Many Colors design front and center.

100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

Large Grey Crewneck
$45

This light heather gray crewneck combines softness and style with the 2025 Horse of Many Colors design front and center.

100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

XL Grey Crewneck
$45

This light heather gray crewneck combines softness and style with the 2025 Horse of Many Colors design front and center.

100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

2XL Grey crewneck
$45

This light heather gray crewneck combines softness and style with the 2025 Horse of Many Colors design front and center.

100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

Diamond Cutout Polymer Clay Earrings item
Diamond Cutout Polymer Clay Earrings
$15

Bold and unique, these handmade diamond-shaped earrings bring a modern edge to any look. No two are alike!

100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

Floral Polymer Clay Earrings item
Floral Polymer Clay Earrings
$15

A sweet nod to nature. These flower-shaped polymer clay earrings are one-of-a-kind and handmade with love.

100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

Hexagon Polymer Clay Earrings (Mini) item
Hexagon Polymer Clay Earrings (Mini)
$10

Geometric and stylish, these handmade hexagon earrings are a simple statement with serious impact.

100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

Mini Circle Wood Earrings item
Mini Circle Wood Earrings
$10

Lightweight and rustic, these wood mini-circle earrings add a natural touch to any outfit.

100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

Abstract Polymer Clay Earrings item
Abstract Polymer Clay Earrings
$10

This abstract pair features a different design—colorful, expressive, and made to stand out.

100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

Small Dangle Polymer Clay Earrings (Assorted Styles) item
Small Dangle Polymer Clay Earrings (Assorted Styles)
$10

Choose from a variety of handmade small dangle earrings—each with its own unique charm.

100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

Rainbow Dangle Polymer Clay Earrings item
Rainbow Dangle Polymer Clay Earrings
$15

Brighten your day with a little color. These rainbow dangle earrings are a playful, handmade treasure.

100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

Multicolor Woven Bracelet item
Multicolor Woven Bracelet
$10

A woven pop of color for your wrist—adjustable to fit most sizes comfortably.

100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

Purple Drawstring Bracelet item
Purple Drawstring Bracelet
Purple Drawstring Bracelet
$10

Soft, stylish, and adjustable. This purple fabric bracelet is easy to wear and easy to love.

100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

Small Beaded Bracelet (Slight Stretch) item
Small Beaded Bracelet (Slight Stretch)
Small Beaded Bracelet (Slight Stretch)
$10

A simple and sweet accessory with subtle stretch. Best fits smaller wrists.

100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

Medium Beaded Bracelet (Slight Stretch) item
Medium Beaded Bracelet (Slight Stretch)
Medium Beaded Bracelet (Slight Stretch)
$10

Classic and comfy with a hint of stretch—great for everyday wear.

100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

Youth Flat Bead Bracelet item
Youth Flat Bead Bracelet
Youth Flat Bead Bracelet
$20

Made for little wrists, this colorful bracelet is perfect for kids or those who prefer a snug fit.

100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

Kids Flat Bead Bracelet item
Kids Flat Bead Bracelet
Kids Flat Bead Bracelet
$20

Sized just right for young supporters of our cause.

100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

Small Flat Bead Bracelet item
Small Flat Bead Bracelet
Small Flat Bead Bracelet
$20

A flexible, fitted bracelet with a comfortable feel and vibrant look.

100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

Medium Flat Bead Bracelet item
Medium Flat Bead Bracelet
Medium Flat Bead Bracelet
$20

Perfect for most wrists, this bracelet brings color and comfort together.

100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

Large Flat Bead Bracelet item
Large Flat Bead Bracelet
Large Flat Bead Bracelet
$20

For those who like a little more room, this large bracelet stretches for the perfect fit.
100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

XL Flat Bead Bracelet item
XL Flat Bead Bracelet
XL Flat Bead Bracelet
$20

Our biggest size in this series, ideal for maximum comfort and flexibility.

100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

Heather Grey/Black 168 7-Panel Hat – White & Purple Patch item
Heather Grey/Black 168 7-Panel Hat – White & Purple Patch
$25

This 7-panel flat bill hat features the sleek white and purple 2025 patch on a heather grey and black background. A crisp statement of solidarity.


100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

Heather Grey/Black 168 7-Panel Hat – Full Color Patch item
Heather Grey/Black 168 7-Panel Hat – Full Color Patch
$25

Modern meets mission in this fashion-forward heather grey and black 7-panel trucker. With a flat bill and bold full-color 2025 patch, it’s built for comfort and attention.


100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

Quarry 168 7-Panel Hat – Full Color Patch item
Quarry 168 7-Panel Hat – Full Color Patch
$25

A neutral dream with bold intent. This solid quarry 7-panel hat pairs modern design with our full-color 2025 patch for a cause-forward fashion piece.


100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

Quarry 168 7-Panel Hat – White & Purple Patch item
Quarry 168 7-Panel Hat – White & Purple Patch
$25

Clean, classic, and versatile. This quarry 7-panel hat with the white and purple 2025 patch brings subtle strength to your everyday.


100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

Purple/White 112 Trucker Hat – Full Color Patch item
Purple/White 112 Trucker Hat – Full Color Patch
$25

Nothing says bold support like our purple and white 112 trucker with the full-color 2025 patch. A standout piece for a standout cause.

100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

Cyan/White 112 Trucker Hat – Full Color Patch item
Cyan/White 112 Trucker Hat – Full Color Patch
$25

Cool tones meet a bold cause in this cyan and white 112 trucker hat. The full-color 2025 patch adds a vibrant, meaningful statement.

100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

Hot Pink/White 112 Trucker Hat – Full Color Patch item
Hot Pink/White 112 Trucker Hat – Full Color Patch
$25

Stand out and show up in this bright hot pink and white trucker hat featuring the vibrant full-color 2025 patch. Fun, bold, and filled with purpose.

100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

Charcoal 112 Trucker Hat – Full Color Patch item
Charcoal 112 Trucker Hat – Full Color Patch
$25

This sleek solid charcoal 112 trucker is the definition of classic. With the full-color 2025 patch front and center, it’s a bold, meaningful way to show your support. Built for comfort and durability with the signature mid-profile fit Richardson is known for.

100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

Smoke Blue 112 Trucker Hat – Full Color Patch item
Smoke Blue 112 Trucker Hat – Full Color Patch
$25

Understated yet powerful, this smoke blue 112 trucker features our vibrant full-color 2025 patch. It's the kind of hat that says “I show up and I care.”


100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

Purple/White 112 Trucker Hat – White & Purple Patch item
Purple/White 112 Trucker Hat – White & Purple Patch
$25

This split-tone purple and white trucker hat pairs perfectly with our signature white and purple 2025 patch. A clean look with a powerful message.


100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

Cyan/White 112 Trucker Hat – White & Purple Patch item
Cyan/White 112 Trucker Hat – White & Purple Patch
$25

Fresh, clean, and full of hope. This cyan and white trucker with the white and purple 2025 patch is perfect for repping purpose in style.


100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

Hot Pink/White 112 Trucker Hat – White & Purple Patch item
Hot Pink/White 112 Trucker Hat – White & Purple Patch
$25

A little sass, a lot of heart. This pink-and-white 112 trucker is topped with the understated white and purple 2025 patch for a soft but strong look.


100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

Charcoal 112 Trucker Hat – White & Purple Patch item
Charcoal 112 Trucker Hat – White & Purple Patch
$25

Keep it cool and clean with our solid charcoal 112 trucker featuring the white and purple 2025 patch. Mid-profile, structured fit and a neutral tone that goes with anything.

100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

Smoke Blue 112 Trucker Hat – White & Purple Patch item
Smoke Blue 112 Trucker Hat – White & Purple Patch
$25

Soft smoke blue meets subtle strength with the white and purple 2025 patch. This hat is everyday wearable, with heart behind every stitch.

100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.

Buttons - 2 for $5
$5
Light Up Bracelet
$5

Derby & Rodeo In Person Only

Tribute Balloon
$10

A light-up balloon released in honor of your loved one.

Local Pick Up (Wasatch County)
free

We offer free delivery within Wasatch County or can arrange a convenient local pickup spot just for you.

💌 Live outside Wasatch County? No problem—please select the shipping option at checkout and we’ll get your items to you safely!

Event Pick Up (Derby & Rodeo Nights)
free

Swing by and grab your order in person at any of the three derby nights or during the rodeo—we’ll have your items ready and waiting!


💌 Not attending the events? No worries, just choose local pickup or shipping at checkout, and we’ll make sure your order gets to you!

Raffle - 1 Entry
$10
Raffle 3 Entries
$20
Sticker
$2
