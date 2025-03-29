The Horse Of Many Colors Shop

No spills, no stress—just vibrant hydration with purpose. The custom Horse of Many Colors HydroJug Traveler in Peri keeps your drinks cold and your impact strong. With triple-wall insulation, a leakproof flip straw, and a rubber base, it’s your go-anywhere, do-anything companion.
100% of what you spend goes back to families who need it the most.
Adventure-ready and charity-backed, this 40oz Sport HydroJug is built for your busiest days. Featuring a leakproof flip straw, stainless steel durability, and a comfort-grip bucket handle, this custom Peri bottle carries more than just water.
Keep it cool—literally—with the 12oz Slim Can Cooler in custom Horse of Many Colors Peri. With stainless steel insulation, a secure screw-top lid, and a no-slip rubber base, your sips stay icy at every event, BBQ, or ballgame.
From poolside to campfire, your 12oz can deserves this chill companion. The Standard Can Cooler in Horse of Many Colors Peri features double-wall stainless steel, a secure screw-top, and dishwasher-safe ease.
A symbol of strength and support, this handcrafted circular ribbon necklace from The Bearded Jeweler features our signature Horse of Many Colors logo. Wear it as a tribute, a reminder, or a promise to keep fighting.
Bold in simplicity, powerful in purpose. This sleek cutout ribbon necklace is a custom collaboration with The Bearded Jeweler—made to honor fighters, survivors, and those we carry in our hearts.
Our black youth tee features the 2025 Horse of Many Colors artwork on a soft and comfortable District tee—just for the younger heroes.
Our black youth tee features the 2025 Horse of Many Colors artwork on a soft and comfortable District tee—just for the younger heroes.
Our black youth tee features the 2025 Horse of Many Colors artwork on a soft and comfortable District tee—just for the younger heroes.
This black tee fits like your favorite go-to—soft, slightly fitted, and breathable. Featuring our 2025 design printed on District’s Very Important Tee.
This black tee fits like your favorite go-to—soft, slightly fitted, and breathable. Featuring our 2025 design printed on District’s Very Important Tee.
This black tee fits like your favorite go-to—soft, slightly fitted, and breathable. Featuring our 2025 design printed on District’s Very Important Tee.
This black tee fits like your favorite go-to—soft, slightly fitted, and breathable. Featuring our 2025 design printed on District’s Very Important Tee.
This black tee fits like your favorite go-to—soft, slightly fitted, and breathable. Featuring our 2025 design printed on District’s Very Important Tee.
This black tee fits like your favorite go-to—soft, slightly fitted, and breathable. Featuring our 2025 design printed on District’s Very Important Tee.
Designed for comfort and play, this light heather gray youth tee includes the 2025 design and an extra serving of heart.
Designed for comfort and play, this light heather gray youth tee includes the 2025 design and an extra serving of heart.
Designed for comfort and play, this light heather gray youth tee includes the 2025 design and an extra serving of heart.
Softer than your average tee, this light heather gray shirt showcases the 2025 Horse of Many Colors design on a premium cotton/poly blend.
Softer than your average tee, this light heather gray shirt showcases the 2025 Horse of Many Colors design on a premium cotton/poly blend.
Softer than your average tee, this light heather gray shirt showcases the 2025 Horse of Many Colors design on a premium cotton/poly blend.
Softer than your average tee, this light heather gray shirt showcases the 2025 Horse of Many Colors design on a premium cotton/poly blend.
Softer than your average tee, this light heather gray shirt showcases the 2025 Horse of Many Colors design on a premium cotton/poly blend.
Softer than your average tee, this light heather gray shirt showcases the 2025 Horse of Many Colors design on a premium cotton/poly blend.
Perfect for chilly mornings or cozy nights, this black youth hoodie features the 2025 Horse of Many Colors artwork, warmth with meaning.
Perfect for chilly mornings or cozy nights, this black youth hoodie features the 2025 Horse of Many Colors artwork, warmth with meaning.
Perfect for chilly mornings or cozy nights, this black youth hoodie features the 2025 Horse of Many Colors artwork, warmth with meaning.
Wrap yourself in comfort and purpose. This ultra-soft black fleece hoodie features our 2025 Horse of Many Colors design on a premium District V.I.T. blend. It’s more than cozy, it's a statement of hope.
Wrap yourself in comfort and purpose. This ultra-soft black fleece hoodie features our 2025 Horse of Many Colors design on a premium District V.I.T. blend. It’s more than cozy, it's a statement of hope.
Wrap yourself in comfort and purpose. This ultra-soft black fleece hoodie features our 2025 Horse of Many Colors design on a premium District V.I.T. blend. It’s more than cozy, it's a statement of hope.
Wrap yourself in comfort and purpose. This ultra-soft black fleece hoodie features our 2025 Horse of Many Colors design on a premium District V.I.T. blend. It’s more than cozy, it's a statement of hope.
Wrap yourself in comfort and purpose. This ultra-soft black fleece hoodie features our 2025 Horse of Many Colors design on a premium District V.I.T. blend. It’s more than cozy, it's a statement of hope.
This youth-sized light heather gray hoodie pairs softness with mission, printed with the 2025 Horse of Many Colors design.
This youth-sized light heather gray hoodie pairs softness with mission, printed with the 2025 Horse of Many Colors design.
This youth-sized light heather gray hoodie pairs softness with mission, printed with the 2025 Horse of Many Colors design.
This light heather gray fleece hoodie offers a relaxed fit and everyday comfort, screen-printed with the 2025 Horse of Many Colors design.
This light heather gray fleece hoodie offers a relaxed fit and everyday comfort, screen-printed with the 2025 Horse of Many Colors design.
This light heather gray fleece hoodie offers a relaxed fit and everyday comfort, screen-printed with the 2025 Horse of Many Colors design.
This light heather gray fleece hoodie offers a relaxed fit and everyday comfort, screen-printed with the 2025 Horse of Many Colors design.
This light heather gray fleece hoodie offers a relaxed fit and everyday comfort, screen-printed with the 2025 Horse of Many Colors design.
Simple, classic, and packed with purpose. This soft black crewneck sweatshirt features our signature 2025 design—perfect for layering or lounging.
Simple, classic, and packed with purpose. This soft black crewneck sweatshirt features our signature 2025 design—perfect for layering or lounging.
Simple, classic, and packed with purpose. This soft black crewneck sweatshirt features our signature 2025 design—perfect for layering or lounging.
Simple, classic, and packed with purpose. This soft black crewneck sweatshirt features our signature 2025 design—perfect for layering or lounging.
Simple, classic, and packed with purpose. This soft black crewneck sweatshirt features our signature 2025 design—perfect for layering or lounging.
This light heather gray crewneck combines softness and style with the 2025 Horse of Many Colors design front and center.
This light heather gray crewneck combines softness and style with the 2025 Horse of Many Colors design front and center.
This light heather gray crewneck combines softness and style with the 2025 Horse of Many Colors design front and center.
This light heather gray crewneck combines softness and style with the 2025 Horse of Many Colors design front and center.
This light heather gray crewneck combines softness and style with the 2025 Horse of Many Colors design front and center.
This light heather gray crewneck combines softness and style with the 2025 Horse of Many Colors design front and center.
Bold and unique, these handmade diamond-shaped earrings bring a modern edge to any look. No two are alike!
A sweet nod to nature. These flower-shaped polymer clay earrings are one-of-a-kind and handmade with love.
Geometric and stylish, these handmade hexagon earrings are a simple statement with serious impact.
Lightweight and rustic, these wood mini-circle earrings add a natural touch to any outfit.
This abstract pair features a different design—colorful, expressive, and made to stand out.
Choose from a variety of handmade small dangle earrings—each with its own unique charm.
Brighten your day with a little color. These rainbow dangle earrings are a playful, handmade treasure.
A woven pop of color for your wrist—adjustable to fit most sizes comfortably.
Soft, stylish, and adjustable. This purple fabric bracelet is easy to wear and easy to love.
A simple and sweet accessory with subtle stretch. Best fits smaller wrists.
Classic and comfy with a hint of stretch—great for everyday wear.
Made for little wrists, this colorful bracelet is perfect for kids or those who prefer a snug fit.
Sized just right for young supporters of our cause.
A flexible, fitted bracelet with a comfortable feel and vibrant look.
Perfect for most wrists, this bracelet brings color and comfort together.
For those who like a little more room, this large bracelet stretches for the perfect fit.
Our biggest size in this series, ideal for maximum comfort and flexibility.
This 7-panel flat bill hat features the sleek white and purple 2025 patch on a heather grey and black background. A crisp statement of solidarity.
Modern meets mission in this fashion-forward heather grey and black 7-panel trucker. With a flat bill and bold full-color 2025 patch, it’s built for comfort and attention.
A neutral dream with bold intent. This solid quarry 7-panel hat pairs modern design with our full-color 2025 patch for a cause-forward fashion piece.
Clean, classic, and versatile. This quarry 7-panel hat with the white and purple 2025 patch brings subtle strength to your everyday.
Nothing says bold support like our purple and white 112 trucker with the full-color 2025 patch. A standout piece for a standout cause.
Cool tones meet a bold cause in this cyan and white 112 trucker hat. The full-color 2025 patch adds a vibrant, meaningful statement.
Stand out and show up in this bright hot pink and white trucker hat featuring the vibrant full-color 2025 patch. Fun, bold, and filled with purpose.
This sleek solid charcoal 112 trucker is the definition of classic. With the full-color 2025 patch front and center, it’s a bold, meaningful way to show your support. Built for comfort and durability with the signature mid-profile fit Richardson is known for.
Understated yet powerful, this smoke blue 112 trucker features our vibrant full-color 2025 patch. It's the kind of hat that says “I show up and I care.”
This split-tone purple and white trucker hat pairs perfectly with our signature white and purple 2025 patch. A clean look with a powerful message.
Fresh, clean, and full of hope. This cyan and white trucker with the white and purple 2025 patch is perfect for repping purpose in style.
A little sass, a lot of heart. This pink-and-white 112 trucker is topped with the understated white and purple 2025 patch for a soft but strong look.
Keep it cool and clean with our solid charcoal 112 trucker featuring the white and purple 2025 patch. Mid-profile, structured fit and a neutral tone that goes with anything.
Soft smoke blue meets subtle strength with the white and purple 2025 patch. This hat is everyday wearable, with heart behind every stitch.
Derby & Rodeo In Person Only
A light-up balloon released in honor of your loved one.
We offer free delivery within Wasatch County or can arrange a convenient local pickup spot just for you.
💌 Live outside Wasatch County? No problem—please select the shipping option at checkout and we’ll get your items to you safely!
Swing by and grab your order in person at any of the three derby nights or during the rodeo—we’ll have your items ready and waiting!
💌 Not attending the events? No worries, just choose local pickup or shipping at checkout, and we’ll make sure your order gets to you!
