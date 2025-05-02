The Paint The Night Blue - A Night Dedicated To Celebrating Our Heroes In Blue

Hinkle Lk Rd

Bridgeport, WV 26330, USA

Hotsinpiller Foundation Supporter Ticket
$50
Available until May 2

This is a general admission ticket to an evening of gratitude and good times filled with live music, great food, and dancing, all while celebrating our heroes in blue, while supporting a great cause.

The Hero’s Night Out Ticket
$30
Available until May 2

A special offer exclusively for our First Responders. Purchase up to two tickets at this special rate — one for you and one for your guest. Enjoy a well-deserved night out filled with live music, great food, and dancing as we come together to honor those who serve and protect.

The Party Patrol Table Package - Table Package
$450
Available until May 2
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Bring 9 of your BFFs and make it a night to remember! This package includes 10 event tickets and your own reserved party table—perfect for dancing, laughing, and celebrating together all night long.

Add a donation for The James And Derek Hotsinpiller Memorial Foundation

