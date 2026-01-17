South Central Bloodhound Club Inc

Offered by

South Central Bloodhound Club Inc

About this shop

The Hound Dog Express Boutique

New Logo T-shirt item
New Logo T-shirt item
New Logo T-shirt
$30

Sizes Available - S, M, L, XL, 2XL

Shir Color- Medium Grey or Tan


Shipping Included

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Vintage Green Flag Hound Shirt item
Vintage Green Flag Hound Shirt
$30

Hope you like our new patriotic bloodhound tee shirt. It’s printed on vintage green cotton shirt. Price Includes Shipping

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Biker Hound Shirt item
Biker Hound Shirt
$30

The perfect shirt for all our cyclists. Printed on a light gray cotton tee. Price Includes Shipping

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Flag Hound Sweatshirt item
Flag Hound Sweatshirt
$45

Our first bloodhound sweatshirt. Perfect for the Fourth of July or any time you want to show off our flag with a bloodhound twist. Printed on a white cotton blend sweatshirt perfect weight for those breezy summer nights. Price Includes Shipping

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Hound Tote Bag item
Hound Tote Bag
$20
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New Logo Tumbler item
New Logo Tumbler
$30

Our new logo tumblers are ready. They keep drinks hot it cold for hours. Get yours today. Price includes shipping 20oz


Shipping Included

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Wax melts item
Wax melts
$12

Highly scented wax melts in different sizes and shapes so that you can control the amount of fragrance you want.


Shipping is included

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Plush Dog Scarf item
Plush Dog Scarf
$10

Handmade grey plush scarf perfect for going on walks on cold winter days.


Shipping Included

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For Me and My Human Scarf set item
For Me and My Human Scarf set
$25

Handmade matching scarves for you and your dog. Made of two layers of soft flannel with a bloodhound embroidered on each scarf.


Shipping Included

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Bloodhounds love Whata Burger item
Bloodhounds love Whata Burger
$30

Sizes Available - S, M, L, XL, 2XL

Shirt Color- Black

Tribute to the hound dog express founder Leslie, it has become tradition to stop at Whata Burger whenever transporting one of our hounds they love Whata burger.


Shipping Included

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Bloodhound Love T Shirt 2 item
Bloodhound Love T Shirt 2
$30

Sizes Available - S, M, L, XL, 2XL

Shirt Color- Light Grey


Bloodhound silhouette in black vinyl, you can choose either flat black or glitter black vinyl.


Shipping Included

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Bloodhound Notecards item
Bloodhound Notecards
$10

Bloodhound Notecards


Shipping Included

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Love Paw Sign item
Love Paw Sign
$14

Love is a four-letter word sign.


Shipping Included

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T-Shirt item
T-Shirt
$30

Sizes Available - S, M, L, XL, 2XL

Shirt Color- Light Grey


Shipping Included

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Paw Earrings item
Paw Earrings
$20

Gold Plated Paw Earrings


Shipping Included

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Bangle Bracelets item
Bangle Bracelets
$17

Bangle Bracelets


Shipping Included

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Natural Stone Bracelets item
Natural Stone Bracelets
$20

Natural stone bracelets


Shipping Included

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Homemade Hound Dog Shampoo Bar Soap item
Homemade Hound Dog Shampoo Bar Soap
$10

4 oz Homemade dog shampoo bar soap


Shipping Included

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Just a Girl Who Loves Bloodhounds Tumbler item
Just a Girl Who Loves Bloodhounds Tumbler
$30

Our tumblers are ready. They keep drinks hot it cold for hours. Get yours today.


Shipping Included

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Fall Puppies Tumbler item
Fall Puppies Tumbler
$30

Our tumblers are ready. They keep drinks hot it cold for hours. Get yours today.


Shipping Included

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Add a donation for South Central Bloodhound Club Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!