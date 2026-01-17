The Hound Dog Express Boutique

About this shop
Sizes Available - S, M, L, XL, 2XL
Shir Color- Medium Grey or Tan
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Hope you like our new patriotic bloodhound tee shirt. It’s printed on vintage green cotton shirt. Price Includes Shipping
The perfect shirt for all our cyclists. Printed on a light gray cotton tee. Price Includes Shipping
Our first bloodhound sweatshirt. Perfect for the Fourth of July or any time you want to show off our flag with a bloodhound twist. Printed on a white cotton blend sweatshirt perfect weight for those breezy summer nights. Price Includes Shipping
Our new logo tumblers are ready. They keep drinks hot it cold for hours. Get yours today. Price includes shipping 20oz
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Highly scented wax melts in different sizes and shapes so that you can control the amount of fragrance you want.
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Handmade grey plush scarf perfect for going on walks on cold winter days.
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Handmade matching scarves for you and your dog. Made of two layers of soft flannel with a bloodhound embroidered on each scarf.
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Sizes Available - S, M, L, XL, 2XL
Shirt Color- Black
Tribute to the hound dog express founder Leslie, it has become tradition to stop at Whata Burger whenever transporting one of our hounds they love Whata burger.
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Sizes Available - S, M, L, XL, 2XL
Shirt Color- Light Grey
Bloodhound silhouette in black vinyl, you can choose either flat black or glitter black vinyl.
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Bloodhound Notecards
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Love is a four-letter word sign.
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Sizes Available - S, M, L, XL, 2XL
Shirt Color- Light Grey
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Gold Plated Paw Earrings
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Bangle Bracelets
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Natural stone bracelets
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4 oz Homemade dog shampoo bar soap
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Our tumblers are ready. They keep drinks hot it cold for hours. Get yours today.
Shipping Included
Our tumblers are ready. They keep drinks hot it cold for hours. Get yours today.
Shipping Included
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!