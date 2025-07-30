The Fig Tree Renovations

2905 S College Ave

Bryan, TX 77801, USA

Bathroom
$200

Covers the cost of paint, new fixtures, towels and robes, and small repairs.

Bedroom #1
$200

Covers cost of bedding, remodel costs, furniture, and minor repairs.

Bedroom #2
$200

Covers cost of bedding, remodel costs, furniture, and minor repairs.

Bedroom #3: Kids Room
$250

Covers cost of bunkbeds, toys, bedding, remodel costs, furniture, and minor repairs.

Kitchen
$300

Covers cost of remodel, dishes, and minor repairs.

Living Room
$150

Covers cost of remodel, furniture, trim, and minor repairs.

Dining Room
$100

Covers remodel costs

Yard
$75

Covers monthly upkeep, new landscaping, and lighting.

Carport
$100

Covers new lighting and minor repairs

Monthly Bills
$300

Covers utilities and rent for one month

Privacy Gate
$300

Gate that will provide privacy for parked vehicle.

