“How Are You? Nonprofit Meet & Greet – Cleveland”

1309 W 9th St

Cleveland, OH 44113, USA

Free 🆓 General admission
What Your FREE Ticket Includes:



✔️ Entry into the Meet & Greet

✔️ Access to networking & collaboration sessions

✔️ Live resources from nonprofit leaders

✔️ Open conversations with community builders

✔️ Meet the sponsors and supporting organizations

✔️ Photo opportunities

✔️ Interactive nonprofit & entrepreneur connections

✔️ A fun, uplifting, safe community environment





Important Notes:



  • All attendees must check in upon arrival.
  • No walk-ins once capacity is reached.
  • Families, community members, nonprofits, entrepreneurs, leaders, and supporters are welcome.
  • Please only reserve a ticket if you plan to attend to ensure fairness to others.



