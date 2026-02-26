The HSA Drama Club presents "Newsies"

Pay anywhere from $1 to $50*! Just select how many "tickets" you want at $1 each, and that's your price (example: 20 tickets equals $20). This is a streamlined edit from all of our performances. You will be emailed access to watch the recording online, or upon request we can send you a link to download the recording. If you choose the second option, email us at [email protected]
.
*If you really want to pay more than $50, we can definitely accommodate you. ;) Just add it on as a donation.
Pay anywhere from $1 to $50*! Just select how many "tickets" you want at $1 each, and that's your price (example: 20 tickets equals $20). This is a streamlined edit from all of our performances. You will be emailed access to watch the recording online, or upon request we can send you a link to download the recording. If you choose the second option, email us at [email protected]
.
*If you really want to pay more than $50, we can definitely accommodate you. ;) Just add it on as a donation.