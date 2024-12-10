Center for Healing Under Grief - HUG

Offered by

Center for Healing Under Grief - HUG

The HUG Store

Jar of HUG's item
Jar of HUG's
$7
Jar of multiple HUG's
0
Single HUG Jar item
Single HUG Jar
$3
Single HUG in a mini Jar
0
Shipping and Handling
$2.50
We mail anywhere in the US. For outside the US please contact us directly to see what we can do. Orders that do not have a shipping payment with them will be canceled unless personal pickup is arranged through contact within 24 hours of order. Center for Healing Under Grief-HUG is not responsible for lost items through mail service. We will do everything we can to get you your order.
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