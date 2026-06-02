The Huggin' Duggan Sugar Bowl Classic

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About this event
Breezy Point
Take a chance to win one of our high-ticket prizes including:
Meta Sunglasses, Women’s Sunglasses, Tory Burch Bags Package, 60” Smart TV, Women’s Bicycle, Stand Up Paddle Board, $500 Gift Certificate + Gear Package to RVT and more.
Save on a 3 pack for chances to win our high-ticket prizes including:
Meta Sunglasses, Women’s Sunglasses, Tory Burch Bags Package, 60” Smart TV, Women’s Bicycle, Stand Up Paddle Board, $500 Gift Certificate + Gear Package to RVT and more.
This is our best pre-sale deal to buy raffle tickets for high ticket prizes including those below. This package is available only only, will not be sold the day of the event.
Meta Sunglasses, Women’s Sunglasses, Tory Burch Bags Package, 60” Smart TV, Women’s Bicycle, Stand Up Paddle Board, $500 Gift Certificate + Gear Package to RVT and more.
The pot is building. You gotta be in it to win it. No give backs.
The pot is building. You gotta be in it to win it. No give backs.
This is our best pre-sale 50/50 raffle ticket deal. This package is only being sold online, not available the day of the event.
The pot is building. You gotta be in it to win it. No give backs.
Net sponsorships feature a beautiful patriotic American Flag sign — prominently displaying your family, friend(s) name - displayed all day to honor Caileigh and the 4th of July event weekend.
Businesses can show their support for our cause, the local community and lifelong resident Caileigh with a net sponsorships that features a beautiful patriotic American Flag sign — prominently displaying your business/company name. The sponsorship sign will be displayed all day to honor Caileigh, our community and the 4th of July weekend.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!