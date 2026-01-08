First Unitarian Congregational Society in Brooklyn

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First Unitarian Congregational Society in Brooklyn

About this event

The Hundred Years' War on Palestine: An Afternoon with Rashid Khalidi

119 Pierrepont St

Brooklyn, NY 11201, USA

Donor Ticket
$50

If you are able to make a donation beyond the standard ticket price. All will be donated to the Isnad Foundation to support young Palestinian professionals to build a prosperous and strong future for Palestinian society.

Suggested Ticket
$25

We suggest this price option for a standard ticket. All will be donated to the Isnad Foundation to support young Palestinian professionals to build a prosperous and strong future for Palestinian society.

Low-Cost Ticket
$10

For people that need a lower cost ticket. All will be donated to the Isnad Foundation to support young Palestinian professionals to build a prosperous and strong future for Palestinian society.

No Cost Ticket
Free

If any cost is a barrier for you.

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