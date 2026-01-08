The Hundred Years' War on Palestine: An Afternoon with Rashid Khalidi

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About this event
If you are able to make a donation beyond the standard ticket price. All will be donated to the Isnad Foundation to support young Palestinian professionals to build a prosperous and strong future for Palestinian society.
We suggest this price option for a standard ticket. All will be donated to the Isnad Foundation to support young Palestinian professionals to build a prosperous and strong future for Palestinian society.
For people that need a lower cost ticket. All will be donated to the Isnad Foundation to support young Palestinian professionals to build a prosperous and strong future for Palestinian society.
If any cost is a barrier for you.
$
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