The Joey Olszewski Memorial Scholarship Fund Raffle

A gift of $25 helps keep Joey’s legacy strong and supports future Mustang student-athletes.
Every dollar makes a difference — thank you for giving back to the Mustang family.
A donation of $50 directly fuels the Joey Olszewski Memorial Scholarship.
Your support helps a hardworking student-athlete chase their dreams in Joey’s honor.
A generous $100 contribution helps ensure Joey’s legacy continues to inspire and uplift future Mustangs.
Thank you for investing in students who embody heart, grit, and community.
A $250 donation makes a powerful impact — strengthening the scholarship, honoring Joey’s spirit, and directly supporting a deserving student-athlete.
Your leadership and generosity help carry Joey’s legacy forward.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing