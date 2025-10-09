18th Annual Masquerade Ball Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Get right in the action with two ground level seats to see the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclay's Center. The package includes food and soft drinks at any concession stand in the stadium. An experience to remember!
Starting bid
Professional Photography Shoot with Sally Prisco Photography.
A customizable experience to fit your needs. Includes a Choice of Maternity, Newborn, Cake Smash or Family Photography Session a digital photo gallery and a custom heirloom photo album.
This item is valued at $1800.
Starting bid
VIP Club Membership for family of 4 for Summer 2026 season
Located on a private sandy beach in New Rochelle, VIP Beach Club offers an olympic sized swimming pool, children's pool and beach access to the Long Island Sound. Lounge away the summer days in a private beach cabana (not included), and enjoy the array of amenities exclusive for VIP Beach Club members.
Starting bid
2 tickets for the 2026 season in the Delta Suites at Yankee Stadium! Popcorn, peanuts and soft drinks included. Enjoy the game from the outdoor deck or your indoor suite. Private entrance and food court dedicated to Delta Suite ticket holders. Experience America's Pastime in a whole new way!
Starting bid
Curated Four Course Tasting Menu Sommelier Selected Wine Pairing
Starting bid
Create a timeless keepsake with a custom oil painting by Theresa Artigas.
Starting bid
2 tickets to & Juliette and dinner at ...
Starting bid
Foursome with 2 gold carts included.
Starting bid
Valued at $1000.
