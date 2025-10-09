Hosted by

The ICON Foundation, Inc.

About this event

18th Annual Masquerade Ball Auction

Floor Seats for the Brooklyn Nets item
$350

Starting bid

Get right in the action with two ground level seats to see the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclay's Center. The package includes food and soft drinks at any concession stand in the stadium. An experience to remember!

Family Photography Session item
$500

Starting bid

Professional Photography Shoot with Sally Prisco Photography.

A customizable experience to fit your needs. Includes a Choice of Maternity, Newborn, Cake Smash or Family Photography Session a digital photo gallery and a custom heirloom photo album.

This item is valued at $1800.

https://www.instagram.com/sallypriscophotography/

VIP Beach Club Membership
$350

Starting bid

VIP Club Membership for family of 4 for Summer 2026 season

Located on a private sandy beach in New Rochelle, VIP Beach Club offers an olympic sized swimming pool, children's pool and beach access to the Long Island Sound. Lounge away the summer days in a private beach cabana (not included), and enjoy the array of amenities exclusive for VIP Beach Club members.

Yankee Delta Suite Tickets item
$200

Starting bid

2 tickets for the 2026 season in the Delta Suites at Yankee Stadium! Popcorn, peanuts and soft drinks included. Enjoy the game from the outdoor deck or your indoor suite. Private entrance and food court dedicated to Delta Suite ticket holders. Experience America's Pastime in a whole new way!

Townhouse Restaurant Wine Pairing Dinner
$500

Starting bid

Curated Four Course Tasting Menu Sommelier Selected Wine Pairing

Custom Oil Painting by Theresa Artigas
$500

Starting bid

Create a timeless keepsake with a custom oil painting by Theresa Artigas.

Theatre Tickets and Dinner
$250

Starting bid

2 tickets to & Juliette and dinner at ...

Lake Isle Golf Outing
$250

Starting bid

Foursome with 2 gold carts included.

Signed Rocky Balboa Picture
$2,000

Starting bid

Valued at $1000.

