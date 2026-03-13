The ILI Market

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This premium tee features the official Island Learning Initiative logo. Soft, durable, and rooted in mission.
Carry the mission wherever you go. This heavy-duty canvas tote is perfect for books, supplies, or a trip to the market.
Keep your coffee hot and your mission clear. This 12oz insulated navy mug is spill-resistant and rugged. A perfect companion for educators and supporters on the move.
Beautifully crafted with a sage green cover and gold-leaf logo detailing. Perfect for lesson planning, journaling, or sketching big ideas.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!