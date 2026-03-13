Island Learning Initiative Corporation

Offered by

Island Learning Initiative Corporation

About this shop

The ILI Market

The ILI Heritage Tee item
The ILI Heritage Tee
$25

This premium tee features the official Island Learning Initiative logo. Soft, durable, and rooted in mission.

0
The Foundation Tote Bag item
The Foundation Tote Bag
$25

Carry the mission wherever you go. This heavy-duty canvas tote is perfect for books, supplies, or a trip to the market.

0
The Commuter Travel Mug item
The Commuter Travel Mug
$35

Keep your coffee hot and your mission clear. This 12oz insulated navy mug is spill-resistant and rugged. A perfect companion for educators and supporters on the move.

0
The Scholar's Spiral Notebook item
The Scholar's Spiral Notebook
$20

Beautifully crafted with a sage green cover and gold-leaf logo detailing. Perfect for lesson planning, journaling, or sketching big ideas.

0
Add a donation for Island Learning Initiative Corporation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!