The Impact Guild Soirée Fundraiser

Charis Park: 291 Emporia Blvd

San Antonio, TX 78209, USA

"Visionary Vecino” Presenting Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Your sponsorship will include:

  • Logo or name recognition on social media
  • Logo or name recognition on signage
  • Logo or name in E-newsletter
  • Logo or name feature in a post-event thank-you shared with attendees
  • Verbal recognition during the event program
  • Exclusive spotlight in sponsor recognition email
  • Large promotion in printed materials
  • Opportunity to provide branded gifts
  • Logo or name on promotional event content & website
"Community Champion" Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Your sponsorship will include:

  • Logo or name recognition on social media
  • Logo or name recognition on signage
  • Logo or name in E-newsletter
  • Logo or name feature in a post-event thank-you shared with attendees
  • Verbal recognition during event program
  • Partial-page promotion in printed material
  • Opportunity to provide branded gifts
  • Logo or name on website
"Neighborhood Steward" Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Your sponsorship will include:

  • Logo or name recognition on social media
  • Logo or name recognition on signage
  • Logo or name in E-newsletter
  • Logo or name feature in a post-event thank-you shared with attendees
  • Logo or name on promotional event content & website
I would like to cover the Venue for the event
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Your gift will allow us to gather in the neighborhood sanctuary of Charis Park at a long, lovely community table for an unforgettable evening. (Includes 2 tickets)

I would like to cover the Wine & Spirits for the event
$1,000

Your gift will allow us to elevate the evening while toasting to the night with wines, spirits, and shared moments. (Includes 1 ticket)

I would like to cover the Decor & Signage for the even
$750

Your gift will welcome guests into the soirée atmosphere  with greenery, native plants, wildflowers, twinkle lights and other glowing touches. (Includes 1 ticket)

I would like to cover the Photo & Video for the event
$500

Your gift helps us capture the evening and the continuing story of how The Impact Guild and community partners are shaping what’s possible—together. (Includes 1 ticket)

I would like to cover the Cocktail Hour for the event
$400

Your gift will allow us to enjoy drinks and light bites provided by small businesses during cocktail hour as we mingle about enjoying the warm glow of community and conversation. (Includes 1 ticket)

I would like to cover the Live Music for the event
$250

Your gift will set the stage as the sounds of live music, performed by a local artist, fill the air and invites people to exhale and enjoy the evening. (Includes 1 ticket)

Individual Ticket
$100

Your ticket welcomes you into an evening of live music, curated bites, and meaningful connection as we gather to celebrate community and shared impact.

Group Ticket
$350
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Gather a group of your friends, family, or colleagues for a festive evening of live music, local flavors, and great company as we celebrate community and shared impact. (Includes tickets for 4 guests)

