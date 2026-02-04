The Impact Guild Soirée Fundraiser

Hosted by
San Antonio, TX 78209, USA
Your gift will allow us to gather in the neighborhood sanctuary of Charis Park at a long, lovely community table for an unforgettable evening. (Includes 2 tickets)
Your gift will allow us to elevate the evening while toasting to the night with wines, spirits, and shared moments. (Includes 1 ticket)
Your gift will welcome guests into the soirée atmosphere with greenery, native plants, wildflowers, twinkle lights and other glowing touches. (Includes 1 ticket)
Your gift helps us capture the evening and the continuing story of how The Impact Guild and community partners are shaping what’s possible—together. (Includes 1 ticket)
Your gift will allow us to enjoy drinks and light bites provided by small businesses during cocktail hour as we mingle about enjoying the warm glow of community and conversation. (Includes 1 ticket)
Your gift will set the stage as the sounds of live music, performed by a local artist, fill the air and invites people to exhale and enjoy the evening. (Includes 1 ticket)
Your ticket welcomes you into an evening of live music, curated bites, and meaningful connection as we gather to celebrate community and shared impact.
Gather a group of your friends, family, or colleagues for a festive evening of live music, local flavors, and great company as we celebrate community and shared impact. (Includes tickets for 4 guests)
