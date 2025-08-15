The Impact Open with Jarvis Landry

891 SW 34th St

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315, USA

[GA] Dink & Dash | The Wellness Experience
$35

The Impact Group Open [GA] Dink & Dash | The Wellness Experience Ticket Includes:

  • Full-day access to all event action
  • Wellness activities & experiences
  • Live music & entertainment
  • Food & Beverage Vendors (no food & beverage included)
  • Standing room only & limited seating in GA zone
  • GA-only shaded zone access
  • Welcome Perk
  • Interactive community photo wall
[VIP] The ATP Open Access
$80

The Impact Group Open [VIP] The ATP Open Access Ticket Includes:

  • Full-day access to all event action
  • Wellness activities & experiences
  • Live music & entertainment
  • Food & Beverage Vendors & Drink Voucher
  • Premium GA seating closer to the court
  • Early entry into the stadium
  • Covered/shaded area seating
  • Event-exclusive collectible item
  • Access to one pro clinic or demo session
  • Commemorative event credential
  • Priority merch line
[VVIP] The Champion’s Box Pass
$150

The Impact Group Open [VVIP] The Champion’s Box Pass Ticket Includes:

  • Courtside energy with premium seating
  • Exclusive VVIP-only bar & lounge area
  • Meet-and-greets with pros & celebrity guests
  • VVIP swag bag with commemorative gift (branded stainless bottle or paddle grip)
  • Full-day access to all event action
  • Wellness activities and experiences
  • Live music & entertainment
  • Food vendors offering a variety of options
  • Bleacher seating closer to the court
  • Complimentary food & beverage tasting
  • Preferred parking or valet
  • Express VVIP entry line
  • 10% merchandise discount
[TOURNAMENT] ADVANCED  PLAY
$80
Advanced Players bring your game! A competitive tournament will be for those who want to battle it out.  


*Managed and tracked through Swish. 


_______________________________


$80 - early bird pp

$100 - event pricing pp 


per person | doubles sign up 


[TOURNAMENT] INTERMEDIATE  PLAY
$80
King of the Court | Jump in for a friendly  social, fast-moving, and all about fun.  

*Organized informally through Swish. 


_______________________________


$80 - early bird pp

$100 - event pricing pp


per person | doubles sign up 


[TOURNAMENT] BEGINNER PLAY
$80
Intro to Pickelball | Learn to Play!

The Fort’s awesome Teaching Pros will be the courts to teach you the basics (1 hour), then 2 hours of open play with the same crew, you’ll be hooked!


_______________________________


$80 - early bird pp

$100 - event pricing  pp


per person | doubles sign up

