The Impact Ride Sponsorship Payment Link

Hosted by
About this event
Name listing on sponsorship board, group social media "Thank You".
Logo on sponsorship board, social media mention, and opportunity to include items in the rider bags.
Vendor Booth, logo on event website and sponsorship board, social media recognition, social media spotlight, and branded giveaway opportunities.
Prominent logo placement, vendor Booth, event signage, stage recognition, social media spotlight, and branded giveaway opportunities.
Event named "The Impact Ride Presented by (brand)", Largest logo placement on all materials, logo on event shirts, speaking opportunity, premium vendor activation space, social media promotion, email inclusion, and swag bag inclusion.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!