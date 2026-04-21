Keep Pedaling Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Keep Pedaling Foundation Inc

About this event

The Impact Ride Sponsorship Payment Link

400 Ruffel St

Eatonville, FL 32751, USA

"Friend of the Ride" Sponsorship
$750

Name listing on sponsorship board, group social media "Thank You".

Bronze Sponsorship
$1,000

Logo on sponsorship board, social media mention, and opportunity to include items in the rider bags.

Silver Sponsorship
$2,500

Vendor Booth, logo on event website and sponsorship board, social media recognition, social media spotlight, and branded giveaway opportunities.

Gold Sponsorship
$5,000

Prominent logo placement, vendor Booth, event signage, stage recognition, social media spotlight, and branded giveaway opportunities.

Title Sponsor
$10,000

Event named "The Impact Ride Presented by (brand)", Largest logo placement on all materials, logo on event shirts, speaking opportunity, premium vendor activation space, social media promotion, email inclusion, and swag bag inclusion.

Add a donation for Keep Pedaling Foundation Inc

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