The Impact Table (April 28, 2026)

Participation in The Impact Table is intentionally limited to 12 nonprofit leaders to create a meaningful, personal, and collaborative experience.





This meetup will be held at The Talyard, providing a relaxed environment to connect, share ideas, and build genuine relationships. Food will be provided, so attendees can focus on conversation and collaboration.





Our goal is to bring together organizations who are passionate about making an impact in their communities. This experience is designed to give each participant a true seat at the table; where ideas are shared, connections are built, and opportunities are created.





Additional Impact Table events will be posted soon, so be sure to check back for future availability if this session fills up.



