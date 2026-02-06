The Imperfect Wives Resource Room

Text Him Like the Shulamite: 50 Biblical Text Messages Inspired by Song of Solomon

Strengthen your marriage one message at a time.

This beautiful digital resource contains 50 Scripture-inspired text messages you can send directly to your husband to encourage his heart, honor him, and deepen your connection. Each message is drawn from Song of Solomon (NKJV) and rewritten into a modern, ready-to-send text.

Your words have the power to strengthen the man God entrusted to you.





Digital Download (PDF) — Available instantly after purchase