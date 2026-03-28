The Importance of Being Earnest

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About this event
This ticket is for show only for audience members between ages 13 to 59.
This ticket is for show only for audience members between ages 60 and over.
This ticket is for show only for audience members between ages 4 and 12.
This ticket is for show only for audience members under the age of 3.
This ticket includes dinner and a show for Friday night. Catered by The Players Grill. Doors open at 6:00.
This ticket includes dinner and a show for Saturday night, catered by Panda Express. Doors will open at 6:00
This ticket includes lunch and a show Saturday matinee lunch, catered by The Players Grill. Doors open at 12:00.
$
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