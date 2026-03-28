The Old Grantsville Church

Hosted by

The Old Grantsville Church

About this event

The Importance of Being Earnest

297 W Clark St

Grantsville, UT 84029, USA

ADULT (13 - 59)
$14

This ticket is for show only for audience members between ages 13 to 59.

SENIOR (60+)
$12

This ticket is for show only for audience members between ages 60 and over.

CHILD (4 - 12)
$10

This ticket is for show only for audience members between ages 4 and 12.

INFANT (0 - 3)
Free

This ticket is for show only for audience members under the age of 3.

FRIDAY NIGHT DINNER The Players Grill British Parlor
$28

This ticket includes dinner and a show for Friday night. Catered by The Players Grill. Doors open at 6:00.

SATURDAY NIGHT DINNER Panda Express
$28

This ticket includes dinner and a show for Saturday night, catered by Panda Express. Doors will open at 6:00

SATURDAY MATINEE LUNCHEON The Players Grill British Parlor
$28

This ticket includes lunch and a show Saturday matinee lunch, catered by The Players Grill. Doors open at 12:00.

Add a donation for The Old Grantsville Church

$

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