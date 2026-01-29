The Arc Of Laramie County
The Arc Of Laramie County

Hosted by

The Arc Of Laramie County

About this event

Sales closed

The Improvaneer Method

The Headliner
$1,500

Top Billing! You're The Star Of The Show!

Exclusive title sponsorship: "The Improvaneer Method, Presented by [Your Name]"

🎭 VIP reserved seating for 10 guests at the Friday performance

🎭 Speaking opportunity before the show

🎭 Premium logo on ALL event materials and signage

🎭 Featured logo on Arc website homepage

🎭 Social media spotlight campaign (4 dedicated posts)

🎭 Featured in all press releases and media coverage

🎭 VIP meet-and-greet with The Improvaneer Method team

🎭 Commemorative gift

Scene Stealer
$1,000

You'll Steal The Spotlight With This Memorable Role!

🎭 Reserved seating for 8 guests at the Friday performance

🎭 Large logo on event signage and program

🎭 Logo on the Arc website for 6 months

🎭 Social media recognition (3 posts)

🎭 Verbal recognition from the stage

🎭 Meet-and-greet with performers

Comedy Gold
$750

Sponsor the Saturday Training- Pure Gold For Arc Members!

🎭 Named sponsor of Saturday's Arc Member Training

🎭 Logo on training materials and participant certificates

🎭 Reserved seating for 6 guests at the Friday performance

🎭 Logo in event program

🎭 Social media recognition (2 posts)

🎭 Special recognition at Saturday training

Standing Ovation
$500

Get On Your Feet For Inclusion!
🎭 Reserved seating for 4 guests at the Friday performance

🎭 Logo in event program

🎭 Logo on the Arc website for 3 months

🎭 Social media thank you post

🎭 Verbal recognition from the stage

Ensemble Player
$250

Every Great Show Needs A Great Ensemble!
🎭 2 tickets to Friday's performance

🎭 Name listed in event program

🎭 Social media thank you

"Yes, And...." Friend
$100

Say Yes to Inclusion!

🎭 Name listed in event program

🎭 Social media thank you

