About this event
Top Billing! You're The Star Of The Show!
Exclusive title sponsorship: "The Improvaneer Method, Presented by [Your Name]"
🎭 VIP reserved seating for 10 guests at the Friday performance
🎭 Speaking opportunity before the show
🎭 Premium logo on ALL event materials and signage
🎭 Featured logo on Arc website homepage
🎭 Social media spotlight campaign (4 dedicated posts)
🎭 Featured in all press releases and media coverage
🎭 VIP meet-and-greet with The Improvaneer Method team
🎭 Commemorative gift
You'll Steal The Spotlight With This Memorable Role!
🎭 Reserved seating for 8 guests at the Friday performance
🎭 Large logo on event signage and program
🎭 Logo on the Arc website for 6 months
🎭 Social media recognition (3 posts)
🎭 Verbal recognition from the stage
🎭 Meet-and-greet with performers
Sponsor the Saturday Training- Pure Gold For Arc Members!
🎭 Named sponsor of Saturday's Arc Member Training
🎭 Logo on training materials and participant certificates
🎭 Reserved seating for 6 guests at the Friday performance
🎭 Logo in event program
🎭 Social media recognition (2 posts)
🎭 Special recognition at Saturday training
Get On Your Feet For Inclusion!
🎭 Reserved seating for 4 guests at the Friday performance
🎭 Logo in event program
🎭 Logo on the Arc website for 3 months
🎭 Social media thank you post
🎭 Verbal recognition from the stage
Every Great Show Needs A Great Ensemble!
🎭 2 tickets to Friday's performance
🎭 Name listed in event program
🎭 Social media thank you
Say Yes to Inclusion!
🎭 Name listed in event program
🎭 Social media thank you
