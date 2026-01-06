THE IN BETWEEN FEED A FRIEND GALA

Hosted by
About this event
Includes open bar, dinner , live music, and live & silent auction.
All proceeds support Feed a Friend’s mission to provide food for families during weekends, after hours, and in emergencies.
Host a table of 8 -10 guest for an unforgettable evening with an open bar, dinner, live music, and live & silent auction. Your sponsorship directly supports Feed a Friend’s mission to fill the gaps when families need food most. Includes on-site recognition. Printed recognition in our program, along with a printed hanging banner at the event And MORE TO COME :)
Couple’s Ticket – $235
Enjoy an elegant evening for two in support of Feed a Friend. This ticket includes full event access for two guests, featuring an open bar, dinner, live music, auctions, and an unforgettable night of community impact.
✨ Couple’s tickets include a $15 savings — regularly $250 when purchased separately.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!