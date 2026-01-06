Hosted by

THE IN BETWEEN FEED A FRIEND GALA

5251 Charlevoix Ave

Petoskey, MI 49770, USA

General Admission
$125

Includes open bar, dinner , live music, and live & silent auction.
All proceeds support Feed a Friend’s mission to provide food for families during weekends, after hours, and in emergencies.

TABLE SPONSOR - LIMITED
$1,500

Host a table of 8 -10 guest for an unforgettable evening with an open bar, dinner, live music, and live & silent auction. Your sponsorship directly supports Feed a Friend’s mission to fill the gaps when families need food most. Includes on-site recognition. Printed recognition in our program, along with a printed hanging banner at the event And MORE TO COME :)

Couple’s Ticket
$235

Couple’s Ticket – $235

Enjoy an elegant evening for two in support of Feed a Friend. This ticket includes full event access for two guests, featuring an open bar, dinner, live music, auctions, and an unforgettable night of community impact.

✨ Couple’s tickets include a $15 savings — regularly $250 when purchased separately.


