The Brenda & Wesley Charity for Hope and Education

Hosted by

The Brenda & Wesley Charity for Hope and Education

About this event

The 2nd Annual Brenda & Wesley Charity Luncheon

100 Continental Dr

Newark, DE 19713, USA

Early Bird
$70

Secure your seat at a special early rate for the 2nd Annual Brenda & Wesley Charity Luncheon. Join us for an afternoon of elegance, connection, and impact as we raise funds for scholarships and pancreatic cancer research.


Limited to the first 20 tickets.

General Admission
$80

Reserve your seat at the 2nd Annual Brenda & Wesley Charity Luncheon. Join us for an elegant afternoon of community, connection, and impact as we raise funds to support scholarships and pancreatic cancer research.


Doors open at 1:45 PM | Luncheon begins at 2:00 PM

Reserved Table for Eight
$640
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserve a full table for you and your guests at the 2nd Annual Brenda & Wesley Charity Luncheon. Your table will be reserved under your name and can accommodate up to eight guests, including yourself. Enjoy an elegant afternoon of community, connection, and purpose while supporting scholarships and pancreatic cancer research.

Add a donation for The Brenda & Wesley Charity for Hope and Education

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