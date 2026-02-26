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Secure your seat at a special early rate for the 2nd Annual Brenda & Wesley Charity Luncheon. Join us for an afternoon of elegance, connection, and impact as we raise funds for scholarships and pancreatic cancer research.
Limited to the first 20 tickets.
Reserve your seat at the 2nd Annual Brenda & Wesley Charity Luncheon. Join us for an elegant afternoon of community, connection, and impact as we raise funds to support scholarships and pancreatic cancer research.
Doors open at 1:45 PM | Luncheon begins at 2:00 PM
Reserve a full table for you and your guests at the 2nd Annual Brenda & Wesley Charity Luncheon. Your table will be reserved under your name and can accommodate up to eight guests, including yourself. Enjoy an elegant afternoon of community, connection, and purpose while supporting scholarships and pancreatic cancer research.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!