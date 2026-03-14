Divine Justice, Inc.

Hosted by

Divine Justice, Inc.

About this event

The Inaugural She Leads Kentucky Honoring Gala - A Royal Afternooon Tea Celebration

The Kentucky Castle 230 Pisgah Pike

Versailles, KY 40383, USA

Royal Afternoon Tea Admission Ticket
$175

Limited seating is available for this inaugural event.

Honor Sponsorship
$500

One (1) ticket

Name in Gala program

Legacy Sponsorship
$1,000

One (1) ticket

Name in Gala program

Name or logo on big screen at Gala event

Noble Sponsorship
$1,500

One (1) ticket

Full page ad in the Gala program

Name or logo on big screen at Gala event

Royal Sponsorship
$2,500

Two (2) VIP Gala tickets in notable location

Full page 8 1/2 x 11 inch ad in notable location of Gala program

Name or logo on big screen at Gala event

Name on She Leads Kentucky website

Social media acknowledgment

Crown Sponsorship
$5,000

Four (4) VIP tickets in a prestigious seating area

Full page 8 1/2 x 11 inch ad in Gala program in notable location

Name mentioned from stage at Gala

Recognition on She Leads Kentucky website

Name or logo on tea table

Recognition on Gala event advertising and social media

Kingdom Presenting Sponsorship
$10,000

One (1) VIP table - eight (8) tickets with prominent seating

Sponsor's logo and message on meter board sign

Full back cover 8 1/2 x 11 inch ad on Gala program

Name mentioned from the stage at Gala

Recognition on big screen at Gala event

Name on She Leads Kentucky website

Recognition on social media advertisement of event

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