The Inaugural She Leads Kentucky Honoring Gala - A Royal Afternooon Tea Celebration

About this event
Versailles, KY 40383, USA
Limited seating is available for this inaugural event.
One (1) ticket
Name in Gala program
One (1) ticket
Name in Gala program
Name or logo on big screen at Gala event
One (1) ticket
Full page ad in the Gala program
Name or logo on big screen at Gala event
Two (2) VIP Gala tickets in notable location
Full page 8 1/2 x 11 inch ad in notable location of Gala program
Name or logo on big screen at Gala event
Name on She Leads Kentucky website
Social media acknowledgment
Four (4) VIP tickets in a prestigious seating area
Full page 8 1/2 x 11 inch ad in Gala program in notable location
Name mentioned from stage at Gala
Recognition on She Leads Kentucky website
Name or logo on tea table
Recognition on Gala event advertising and social media
One (1) VIP table - eight (8) tickets with prominent seating
Sponsor's logo and message on meter board sign
Full back cover 8 1/2 x 11 inch ad on Gala program
Name mentioned from the stage at Gala
Recognition on big screen at Gala event
Name on She Leads Kentucky website
Recognition on social media advertisement of event
$
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