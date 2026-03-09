The Inaugural William D. Fails Distinguished Invitational Sponsorship

About this event
Logo on all materials, one foursomes, prominent speaking opportunity, full-page digital ad, two complimentary tickets to our annual Pink Ribbon Gala program in October 2026, and recognition as corporate sponsor on our chapter website.
Logo on all materials, one foursome, hole sponsorship (premium placement), half-page digital ad, two complimentary tickets to our annual Pink Ribbon Gala program in October 2026, and recognition as corporate sponsor on our chapter website.
Logo on chapter website and social media, hole sponsorship, program recognition, two complimentary tickets to our annual Pink Ribbon Gala program in October 2026, and recognition as corporate sponsor on our chapter website.
Hole sponsorship sign with company logo, recognition in the event program, and recognition as corporate sponsor on our chapter website.
Sign with company name/logo placed at a designated hole on the course, and recognition as corporate sponsor on our chapter website.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!