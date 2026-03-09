Beta Epsilon Sigma Chapter Of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc

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Beta Epsilon Sigma Chapter Of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc

About this event

The Inaugural William D. Fails Distinguished Invitational Sponsorship

400 Colonial Dr

Meridianville, AL 35759, USA

Title Sponsor
$5,000

Logo on all materials, one foursomes, prominent speaking opportunity, full-page digital ad, two complimentary tickets to our annual Pink Ribbon Gala program in October 2026, and recognition as corporate sponsor on our chapter website.

Platinum Sponsor
$2,500

Logo on all materials, one foursome, hole sponsorship (premium placement), half-page digital ad, two complimentary tickets to our annual Pink Ribbon Gala program in October 2026, and recognition as corporate sponsor on our chapter website.

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

Logo on chapter website and social media, hole sponsorship, program recognition, two complimentary tickets to our annual Pink Ribbon Gala program in October 2026, and recognition as corporate sponsor on our chapter website.

Silver Sponsor
$500

Hole sponsorship sign with company logo, recognition in the event program, and recognition as corporate sponsor on our chapter website.

Hole Sponsor
$100

Sign with company name/logo placed at a designated hole on the course, and recognition as corporate sponsor on our chapter website.

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