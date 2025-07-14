The Inclusive Bean's Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Ever dreamed of working behind the counter at your favorite coffee shop? Now’s your chance! Spend a shift side-by-side with our incredible Inclusive Bean team. You’ll learn how to make your favorite drinks, practice latte art, and get a behind-the-scenes look at how we run our nonprofit café. Perfect for coffee lovers, aspiring baristas, or anyone who wants a heartwarming and hands-on experience.
Includes a drink on the house, and a whole lot of fun!
Put your stamp on something delicious! The winning bidder will get to name a signature drink on our new coffee truck. Whether it’s “The Aunt Patty,” “Midwest Mocha,” or something punny and creative—we’ll work with you to make it memorable.
Your chosen name will appear on the official menu for our inaugural season! Bragging rights included.
Hate waiting in line? You’ll love this. The winner will receive a special VIP pass that lets you skip the line at our mobile coffee truck all season long!
Quick coffee, happy heart, and a little star treatment every time you visit.
Capture your best moments with one of our talented team members! Abby, a passionate photographer and valued Inclusive Bean employee, is offering a 45-minute photo session—great for family portraits, headshots, graduation photos, or just celebrating life.
Includes digital edits and the warmest energy behind the camera.
Own a special piece of our story! This apron is signed by our amazing staff and volunteers and represents everything the Inclusive Bean stands for—community, kindness, and opportunity.
Display it proudly or wear it while sipping your favorite brew. A perfect keepsake for anyone who believes in our mission.
One free drink a week for 3 months. Winner gets a cute card and can redeem in-store or at the truck.
Winner collaborates with our baristas to create a drink that appears on our menu or the truck for a week—with naming rights!
Winner gets a hosted 1-hour party for up to 6 people with custom acai bowls and coffee drinks, led by staff. Fun for birthdays, girls’ days, or family fun.
Add a touch of local beauty to your home with two stunning original watercolor paintings donated by beloved local artist Caye Christensen. Known for her delicate brushwork and vibrant, nature-inspired style, Caye’s work captures both emotion and serenity in every stroke. These one-of-a-kind pieces are perfect for art lovers, gift-givers, or anyone looking to support inclusive employment while taking home something truly special.
