The Inclusive Bean's Silent Auction

Ever dreamed of working behind the counter at your favorite coffee shop? Now’s your chance! Spend a shift side-by-side with our incredible Inclusive Bean team. You’ll learn how to make your favorite drinks, practice latte art, and get a behind-the-scenes look at how we run our nonprofit café. Perfect for coffee lovers, aspiring baristas, or anyone who wants a heartwarming and hands-on experience.

Includes a drink on the house, and a whole lot of fun!