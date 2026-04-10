The Adoptee Space, Inc.

Offered by

The Adoptee Space, Inc.

About the memberships

The Inner Space Membership

The Inner Space: Community Access Membership (FREE)
Free

Valid until May 16, 2027

As a member, you get access to: our monthly newsletter, early event notifications, access to our Adoptee-Competent Mental Health Provider Database, and exclusive community invites.

The Inner Space: Community Supporter Membership
$15

Renews monthly

As a member, you get access to: Everything as a free member +: Access to two complimentary (FREE) counseling sessions with an adoption-competent therapist or coach, twenty percent off merchandise discounts, priority registration for events, members-only online forums, and discussion groups.



The Inner Space: Community Supporter Membership
$150

Valid until May 16, 2027

As a member, you get access to: Everything as a free member +: Access to two complimentary (FREE) counseling sessions with an adoption-competent therapist or coach, twenty percent off merchandise discounts, priority registration for events, members-only online forums, and discussion groups.

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