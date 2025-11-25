The Iota Psi Alumni Association - Annual Membership

Who can join:





1. Former members of the Iota Psi Chapter of The Fraternity, both initiated through the Iota Psi Chapter and former transfers to The Ohio State University.





2. Members of the fraternity who have had a significant impact on Iota Psi Chapter, either in an advisory capacity or via financial support.





Our Purpose:





1.To create and grow an endowment fund to provide scholarships and a suite of support services for deserving students.





2.To develop and foster positive relationships with The Ohio State University and the business community.





3.To reignite passion for our Fraternity, and friendship among Iota Psi Chapter Alumni.