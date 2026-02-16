The Irish Film Festival Los Angeles 2026

Full Festival 3 Day Pass provides access to all Films & Panel Discussions. across the three-day festival.

Also includes admission to 'Listen to the Land Speak' & 'The Reckoning of Erin Morrigan' showing in Screen 2 however these must be booked separately - Use the code IrishFFLA26PassHolder for your free ticket. [limited tickets available]

Offer: Full 3 Day Festival Pass Holders get one Free Popcorn & Soda per day ! Just ask for a ticket at the box office desk :)

Age Rating: The IrishFFLA is an 18+ Film Festival.

An informal Evening Reception for weekend/day pass holders will happen each evening at Ye Olde King's Head.