Ciacla - Contemporary Irish Arts Center Los Angeles

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Ciacla - Contemporary Irish Arts Center Los Angeles

About this event

The Irish Film Festival Los Angeles 2026

1332 2nd St

Santa Monica, CA 90401, USA

Full 3 Day IrishFFLA26 Festival Pass
$75

Full Festival 3 Day Pass provides access to all Films & Panel Discussions. across the three-day festival.

Also includes admission to 'Listen to the Land Speak' & 'The Reckoning of Erin Morrigan' showing in Screen 2 however these must be booked separately - Use the code IrishFFLA26PassHolder for your free ticket. [limited tickets available]

Offer: Full 3 Day Festival Pass Holders get one Free Popcorn & Soda per day ! Just ask for a ticket at the box office desk :)

Age Rating: The IrishFFLA is an 18+ Film Festival.

An informal Evening Reception for weekend/day pass holders will happen each evening at Ye Olde King's Head.

Friday March 20th IrishFFLA26 Day Pass
$25

Full Day Access on March 20th to all Films & Panel Discussions.

Also includes admission to 'Listen to the Land Speak' & 'The Reckoning of Erin Morrigan' showing in Screen 2 however these must be booked separately - Use the code IrishFFLA26PassHolder for your free ticket. [limited tickets available]

Offer: The theatre has offered all ticket holders a special discount get a Popcorn & Soda for just $5!

Age Rating: The IFFLA is an 18+ Film Festival.

An informal Evening Reception for pass holders will happen each evening at Ye Olde King's Head.

Saturday March 21st IrishFFLA26 Day Pass
$25

Full Day Access on March 21st to all Films & Panel Discussions.


Also includes admission to 'Listen to the Land Speak' & 'The Reckoning of Erin Morrigan' showing in Screen 2 however these must be booked separately - Use the code IrishFFLA26PassHolder for your free ticket. [limited tickets available]



Offer: The theatre has offered all ticket holders a special discount get a Popcorn & Soda for just $5!


Age Rating: The IFFLA is an 18+ Film Festival.


An informal Evening Reception for pass holders will happen each evening at Ye Olde King's Head.


Sunday March 22nd IrishFFLA Day Pass
$25

Full Day Access on March 22nd to all Films & Panel Discussions.


Also includes admission to 'Listen to the Land Speak' & 'The Reckoning of Erin Morrigan' showing in Screen 2 however these must be booked separately - Use the code IrishFFLA26PassHolder for your free ticket. [limited tickets available]



Offer: The theatre has offered all ticket holders a special discount get a Popcorn & Soda for just $5!


Age Rating: The IFFLA is an 18+ Film Festival.


An informal Evening Reception for pass holders will happen each evening at Ye Olde King's Head.

Horseshoe - 1pm - Fri March 20th - Screen 1
$5

Horseshoe - Feature Film - 1pm - Fri March 20th - Screen 1

A short Q&A will follow after the screening with a member of the cast / crew , see website for details.

Offer: The theatre has offered all festival ticket holders a special discount, get a Popcorn & Soda for just $5!

Age Rating: The IrishFFLA is an 18+ Film Festival.

AI in Film - Panel Discussion - 3pm - Fri March 20th
$5

AI The Future of filmmaking? Panel Discussion - 3pm - Fri March 20th - Screen 1

New Voices {Shorts} - 4pm - Fri March 20th - Screen 1
$5

Shorts: Éiru | Dive | Taxi | Anziety | Dragon's Teeth | Trasna na Líne | Retirement Plan


A short Q&A will follow after the screening with a member of the cast / crew , see website for details.



Offer: The theatre has offered all festival ticket holders a special discount—get a Popcorn & Soda for just $5!


Age Rating: The IrishFFLA is an 18+ Film Festival

Girls & Boys - 6pm - Fri March 20th - Screen 1
$5

Girls & Boys - 6pm - Fri March 20th - Screen 1


A short Q&A will follow after the screening with a member of the cast / crew , see website for details.


Offer: The theatre has offered all festival ticket holders a special discount, get a Popcorn & Soda for just $5!


Age Rating: The IrishFFLA is an 18+ Film Festival

The Auteurs {Shorts} - 10am - Sat 21st March - Screen 1
$5

Shorts: No Worries! | The Laughing Boys | GAP | Dress Smart | Divorce Roulette | One Last Show in Taghmon | John Gunning: Big In Japan | Whins


A short Q&A will follow after the screening with a member of the cast / crew , see website for details.



Offer: The theatre has offered all festival ticket holders a special discount—get a Popcorn & Soda for just $5!


Age Rating: The IrishFFLA is an 18+ Film Festival.

Listen to the Land Speak - 11:45am - Sat 21st March - Scree
$5

Listen to the Land Speak - 11:45am - Sat 21st March - Screen 2


Offer: The theatre has offered all festival ticket holders a special discount—get a Popcorn & Soda for just $5!

Age Rating: The IrishFFLA is an 18+ Film Festival.

Pizza Guys vs Vampires Vertical Short Film - 12pm - Sat 21st
$5

Pizza Guys vs Vampires Vertical Short Film - 12pm - Sat 21st March - Screen 1


A short Q&A will follow after the screening with a member of the cast / crew , see website for details.



Offer: The theatre has offered all festival ticket holders a special discount—get a Popcorn & Soda for just $5!


Age Rating: The IrishFFLA is an 18+ Film Festival

Vertical Film Panel Discussion - 1pm - Sat 21st March
$5

Vertical Film - Panel Discussion - 1pm - Sat 21st March - Screen 1

Ireland and The First Nations - 2pm - Sat 21st March - Scree
$5

Ireland and The First Nations - 2pm - Sat 21st March - Screen 1


A short Q&A will follow after the screening with a member of the cast / crew , see website for details.


Offer: The theatre has offered all festival ticket holders a special discount—get a Popcorn & Soda for just $5!

Age Rating: The IrishFFLA is an 18+ Film Festival

The Unsinkable Entrepreneur - 3:50pm - Sat 21st March - Scre
$5

The Unsinkable Entrepreneur - 3:50pm - Sat 21st March - Screen 1


A short Q&A will follow after the screening with a member of the cast / crew , see website for details.


Offer: The theatre has offered all festival ticket holders a special discount—get a Popcorn & Soda for just $5!

Age Rating: The IrishFFLA is an 18+ Film Festival.

Báite - 5.10pm - Sat 21st March - Screen 1
$5

Báite - 5.10pm - Sat 21st March - Screen 1


A short Q&A will follow after the screening with a member of the cast / crew , see website for details.


Offer: The theatre has offered all festival ticket holders a special discount - get a Popcorn & Soda for just $5!

Age Rating: The IrishFFLA is an 18+ Film Festival.

The Futures {Shorts} - 10am - Sun 22nd March - Screen 1
$5

Shorts : Ceol | One by one, the lights go out | Three Keenings | One More Round | I Do | The Final Chapter | Shadow | Naked Lights


A short Q&A will follow after the screening with a member of the cast / crew , see website for details.


Offer: The theatre has offered all festival ticket holders a special discount - get a Popcorn & Soda for just $5!

Age Rating: The IrishFFLA is an 18+ Film Festival.

The Reckoning of Erin Morrigan - 11:30am - Sun 22nd March -
$5

The Reckoning of Erin Morrigan - 11:30am - Sun 22nd March - Screen 2

Offer: The theatre has offered all festival ticket holders a special discount - get a Popcorn & Soda for just $5!

Age Rating: The IFFLA is an 18+ Film Festival.

The Contemporaries {Shorts} - 12pm - Sun 22nd March - Screen
$5

Shorts: ReRooted | Mouse | The Cloud Herder | The Axe Forgets | Tommy, My Neighbour | Same Difference | Heartsick


A short Q&A will follow after the screening with a member of the cast / crew, see website for details.


Offer: The theatre has offered all festival ticket holders a special discount - get a Popcorn & Soda for just $5!

Age Rating: The IFFLA is an 18+ Film Festival.

Stunts in Film Panel Discussion - 2pm - Sun 22nd March
$5

Stunts in Film - Panel Discussion - 2pm - Sun 22nd March - Screen 1

I Hope We Can Still Be Friends - 3pm - Sun 22nd March - Scre
$5

I Hope We Can Still Be Friends - 3pm - Sun 22nd March - Screen 1


A short Q&A will follow after the screening with a member of the cast / crew, see website for details.


Offer: The theatre has offered all festival ticket holders a special discount - get a Popcorn & Soda for just $5!

Age Rating: The IFFLA is an 18+ Film Festival.

Christy - 5pm - Sun 22nd March - Screen 1
$5

Christy - 5pm - Sun 22nd March - Screen 1


A short Q&A will follow after the screening with a member of the cast / crew, see website for details.


Offer: The theatre has offered all festival ticket holders a special discount - get a Popcorn & Soda for just $5!

Age Rating: The IFFLA is an 18+ Film Festival

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