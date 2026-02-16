The Irish Film Festival Los Angeles 2026

About this event
Full Festival 3 Day Pass provides access to all Films & Panel Discussions. across the three-day festival.
Also includes admission to 'Listen to the Land Speak' & 'The Reckoning of Erin Morrigan' showing in Screen 2 however these must be booked separately - Use the code IrishFFLA26PassHolder for your free ticket. [limited tickets available]
Offer: Full 3 Day Festival Pass Holders get one Free Popcorn & Soda per day ! Just ask for a ticket at the box office desk :)
Age Rating: The IrishFFLA is an 18+ Film Festival.
An informal Evening Reception for weekend/day pass holders will happen each evening at Ye Olde King's Head.
Full Day Access on March 20th to all Films & Panel Discussions.
Also includes admission to 'Listen to the Land Speak' & 'The Reckoning of Erin Morrigan' showing in Screen 2 however these must be booked separately - Use the code IrishFFLA26PassHolder for your free ticket. [limited tickets available]
Offer: The theatre has offered all ticket holders a special discount get a Popcorn & Soda for just $5!
Age Rating: The IFFLA is an 18+ Film Festival.
An informal Evening Reception for pass holders will happen each evening at Ye Olde King's Head.
Full Day Access on March 21st to all Films & Panel Discussions.
Also includes admission to 'Listen to the Land Speak' & 'The Reckoning of Erin Morrigan' showing in Screen 2 however these must be booked separately - Use the code IrishFFLA26PassHolder for your free ticket. [limited tickets available]
Offer: The theatre has offered all ticket holders a special discount get a Popcorn & Soda for just $5!
Age Rating: The IFFLA is an 18+ Film Festival.
An informal Evening Reception for pass holders will happen each evening at Ye Olde King's Head.
Full Day Access on March 22nd to all Films & Panel Discussions.
Also includes admission to 'Listen to the Land Speak' & 'The Reckoning of Erin Morrigan' showing in Screen 2 however these must be booked separately - Use the code IrishFFLA26PassHolder for your free ticket. [limited tickets available]
Offer: The theatre has offered all ticket holders a special discount get a Popcorn & Soda for just $5!
Age Rating: The IFFLA is an 18+ Film Festival.
An informal Evening Reception for pass holders will happen each evening at Ye Olde King's Head.
Horseshoe - Feature Film - 1pm - Fri March 20th - Screen 1
A short Q&A will follow after the screening with a member of the cast / crew , see website for details.
Offer: The theatre has offered all festival ticket holders a special discount, get a Popcorn & Soda for just $5!
Age Rating: The IrishFFLA is an 18+ Film Festival.
AI The Future of filmmaking? Panel Discussion - 3pm - Fri March 20th - Screen 1
Shorts: Éiru | Dive | Taxi | Anziety | Dragon's Teeth | Trasna na Líne | Retirement Plan
A short Q&A will follow after the screening with a member of the cast / crew , see website for details.
Offer: The theatre has offered all festival ticket holders a special discount—get a Popcorn & Soda for just $5!
Age Rating: The IrishFFLA is an 18+ Film Festival
Girls & Boys - 6pm - Fri March 20th - Screen 1
A short Q&A will follow after the screening with a member of the cast / crew , see website for details.
Offer: The theatre has offered all festival ticket holders a special discount, get a Popcorn & Soda for just $5!
Age Rating: The IrishFFLA is an 18+ Film Festival
Shorts: No Worries! | The Laughing Boys | GAP | Dress Smart | Divorce Roulette | One Last Show in Taghmon | John Gunning: Big In Japan | Whins
A short Q&A will follow after the screening with a member of the cast / crew , see website for details.
Offer: The theatre has offered all festival ticket holders a special discount—get a Popcorn & Soda for just $5!
Age Rating: The IrishFFLA is an 18+ Film Festival.
Listen to the Land Speak - 11:45am - Sat 21st March - Screen 2
Offer: The theatre has offered all festival ticket holders a special discount—get a Popcorn & Soda for just $5!
Age Rating: The IrishFFLA is an 18+ Film Festival.
Pizza Guys vs Vampires Vertical Short Film - 12pm - Sat 21st March - Screen 1
A short Q&A will follow after the screening with a member of the cast / crew , see website for details.
Offer: The theatre has offered all festival ticket holders a special discount—get a Popcorn & Soda for just $5!
Age Rating: The IrishFFLA is an 18+ Film Festival
Vertical Film - Panel Discussion - 1pm - Sat 21st March - Screen 1
Ireland and The First Nations - 2pm - Sat 21st March - Screen 1
A short Q&A will follow after the screening with a member of the cast / crew , see website for details.
Offer: The theatre has offered all festival ticket holders a special discount—get a Popcorn & Soda for just $5!
Age Rating: The IrishFFLA is an 18+ Film Festival
The Unsinkable Entrepreneur - 3:50pm - Sat 21st March - Screen 1
A short Q&A will follow after the screening with a member of the cast / crew , see website for details.
Offer: The theatre has offered all festival ticket holders a special discount—get a Popcorn & Soda for just $5!
Age Rating: The IrishFFLA is an 18+ Film Festival.
Báite - 5.10pm - Sat 21st March - Screen 1
A short Q&A will follow after the screening with a member of the cast / crew , see website for details.
Offer: The theatre has offered all festival ticket holders a special discount - get a Popcorn & Soda for just $5!
Age Rating: The IrishFFLA is an 18+ Film Festival.
Shorts : Ceol | One by one, the lights go out | Three Keenings | One More Round | I Do | The Final Chapter | Shadow | Naked Lights
A short Q&A will follow after the screening with a member of the cast / crew , see website for details.
Offer: The theatre has offered all festival ticket holders a special discount - get a Popcorn & Soda for just $5!
Age Rating: The IrishFFLA is an 18+ Film Festival.
The Reckoning of Erin Morrigan - 11:30am - Sun 22nd March - Screen 2
Offer: The theatre has offered all festival ticket holders a special discount - get a Popcorn & Soda for just $5!
Age Rating: The IFFLA is an 18+ Film Festival.
Shorts: ReRooted | Mouse | The Cloud Herder | The Axe Forgets | Tommy, My Neighbour | Same Difference | Heartsick
A short Q&A will follow after the screening with a member of the cast / crew, see website for details.
Offer: The theatre has offered all festival ticket holders a special discount - get a Popcorn & Soda for just $5!
Age Rating: The IFFLA is an 18+ Film Festival.
Stunts in Film - Panel Discussion - 2pm - Sun 22nd March - Screen 1
I Hope We Can Still Be Friends - 3pm - Sun 22nd March - Screen 1
A short Q&A will follow after the screening with a member of the cast / crew, see website for details.
Offer: The theatre has offered all festival ticket holders a special discount - get a Popcorn & Soda for just $5!
Age Rating: The IFFLA is an 18+ Film Festival.
Christy - 5pm - Sun 22nd March - Screen 1
A short Q&A will follow after the screening with a member of the cast / crew, see website for details.
Offer: The theatre has offered all festival ticket holders a special discount - get a Popcorn & Soda for just $5!
Age Rating: The IFFLA is an 18+ Film Festival
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