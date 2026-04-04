The JAM Meets The HILL

About this event
💝Thank you for helping the JAM Team with expenses! Love serving you guys💝!
Any amount helps. There is NO COST to attend.
Base Price $100 to help a TI-in-need to attend and advocate for others.
Please indicate TYPE, QUANTITY and SIZE.
: A, B, C or D
A: FIX FISA, WHITE
B. TARGETED LIVES MATTER, RED
C. EVERYDAY PPL WITH HAVANA SYNDROME, SOFT PURPLE
D. I AM A TARGETED INDIVIDUAL, GOGI'S JAM, ROYAL BLUE
QUANTITY: How many?
SIZE: S, M, L, XL or Add $3: XXL, XXXL
WHERE shall we ship your TShirt?
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!