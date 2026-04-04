GGI, Inc

Hosted by

GGI, Inc

About this event

The JAM Meets The HILL

Capitol Hill

Washington, DC 20004, USA

Donation/Register for Updates
$25

💝Thank you for helping the JAM Team with expenses! Love serving you guys💝!


Any amount helps. There is NO COST to attend.

SPONSOR
$100

Base Price $100 to help a TI-in-need to attend and advocate for others.

T-SHIRT Ticket
$35

Please indicate TYPE, QUANTITY and SIZE.


​: A, B, C or D


A: FIX FISA, WHITE

B. TARGETED LIVES MATTER, RED

C. EVERYDAY PPL WITH HAVANA SYNDROME, SOFT PURPLE

D. I AM A TARGETED INDIVIDUAL, GOGI'S JAM, ROYAL BLUE


QUANTITY: How many?

SIZE: S, M, L, XL or Add $3: XXL, XXXL


WHERE shall we ship your TShirt?


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!